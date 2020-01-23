Sidmouth Town one of the cleanest teams in the league

A match referee signals a free-kick with his arm aloft. Picture SARAH MCCABE Archant

The Vikings are one of two teams yet to be shown a red card this campaign alongside Holsworthy and only Millbrook can boast a better record.

The South West Peninsula League have published their disciplinary record table for the season so far and the Vikings are in second place in terms of cards and sin bins received.

Unlike the league table, the disciplinary table is sorted by the team with the fewest points at the top and Sidmouth are 17 points behind table-toppers Millbrook.

The Vikings have received 23 yellows and three sin bins after 20 league games.

The league's worst offenders is Elburton Villa who have accumalted 114 points thanks to three red cards, 49 yellows and four sin bins.

Axminster Town, Sidmouth's opponents on Saturday, have been handed six red cards which is the most in the league.

As well as the disciplinary table, the referee will award every team a mark out of 100 for respect and the annual winner of the respect award will be presented at the end of season dinner.