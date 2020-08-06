Sidmouth Town boss on pre-season win over Heavitree: A good work-out with excellent fitness levels on display

Sidmouth Town's Manstone Lane before an evening kick-off. Picture: Sam Cooper Archant

Sidmouth Town were 3-1 winners of their opening pre-season game.

The Vikings were in Wednesday night action against Devon League outfit Heavitree United .

The behind-closed-doors friendly, played at Manstone Lane, ended in a 3-1 success for Town.

Will Jenkins, Ferenc Bodor and Ben Miller scored the goals.

We caught up with the Town after the game and, first up we asked him, in light of the various Coronavirus guidelines, how did the first pre-season game go?

He replied saying: “We played Heavitree in what was every bit a behind-closed-doors’ game at Manstone Lane.

“We had no changing rooms and yet I am happy to say that everything went smoothly with all protocols followed.

“Both sets of players adhered to what were obviously very different circumstances from what we consider ‘the norm’ really well, and I thought the referee on the night was superb, and managed the game very well.”

Next up we asked him for his general thoughts on the 3-1 success.

The Town boss replied: “I was pleased to win the game, but of far greater importance for me was seeing the players put in such a great collective shift with arguably the most pleasing aspect of the whole thing being that I saw that, collectively, the players level of fitness is really not that far off where it needs to be.”

“We were able to move players around fluently throughout the game and try different formations, giving everyone out of our 18-man squad a chance to prove themselves.

“We scored three good goals and also hit the frame of the goal a couple of times.”

To the question of ‘were there any negatives to come from the performance’, the Town boss said: “The only negative on the night was the way we conceded.

“That is something we will address in training. I thought Heavitree were very strong with their work rate and they retained a good shape throughout.

“They kept us on our toes and it was a good workout.

“Results are not important at this stage, I am more interested in good and keen match practise and ensuring that everyone maintains good levels of fitness.”

So, what next?

The Town boss says: “We had three players unable to make this game, but all will be available next week in another behind-closed-doors friendly against Exmouth Town first team.

That game will be a real test for us and I am hoping that the lads will apply the same attitude and work rate that they did in this game with the Heavies.”