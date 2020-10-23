Sidmouth Town boss on Saturday action: ‘We must guard against becoming part of a headline’!

A Sidmouth Town corner flag at Manstone Lane. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Sidmouth Town entertain Stoke Gabriel tomorrow (Saturday) with the Manstone Lane meeting kicking-off at 3pm.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Vikings head into the game fresh from Wednesday night’s 7-1 home win over Torrington and, indeed, head into the meeting with Stoke Gabriel looking to record three successive league wins for the first time since the team did that in April 2018.

Stoke Gabriel are having a torrid time of it in the South West Peninsula League Premier East this season.

They have lost all 13 league matches they have played so far, conceding as many as 164 goals in those 13 games while scoring only three of their own!

Their most recent defeat was a Wednesday night 10-0 home loss to Elmore.

Indeed, they have managed to prevent conceding 10 or more goals on just three occasions so far this season.

They were beaten 3-0 at Ivybridge Town and 8-0 at Newton Abbot Spurs while they also lost 9-1 at home to Elburton Villa.

As for the Vikings, it’s been a remarkable turnaround for Town who won only three of their 23 league outings last season and this season they have already chalked up five wins in nine matches!

Town go into tomorrow’s game off the back off a 2-1 win at Ivybridge Town last Saturday and that midweek mauling of Torrington.

So, a victory against tomorrows South Devon visitors would give the Vikings three-in-a-row and the last time they achieved that was across five April days in 2018 when they first won 6-2 at Alphington on April 25 before then beating Galmpton 3-1 at home and the third straight win was a 5-2 success at Teignmouth.

Sidmouth Town manager Danny Burwood is keen that his side do not allow any form of complacency to creep into their performance.

He says: “I did hear one or two lines like - ‘can’t wait for Saturday, I might get a goal’, but, in fairness to the players, some of whom are young and new to the game at this level, that’s only to be expected.

“However, my job as manager is to remind them all, before the game, that we go out and, from 3pm, its 0-0 and whatever has gone on before counts for nothing if we do not apply ourselves against Stoke Gabriel in exactly the same way as we began against Ivybridge and Torrington.”

He continued: “Stoke Gabriel will eventually get a positive result and, when they do, it’ll obviously make headlines and I shall be making the point to the lads that we want to make sure that Sidmouth Town are not part of the headline.

“I’ll be looking for us to play our normal game and, if we do, then the rest will fall into place.”

Kick-off at Manstone Lane is at 3pm.