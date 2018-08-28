Sidmouth Town boss speaks about Boxing Day win over Budleigh Salterton

Sidmouth Town at home to Axminster. Ref shsp 43 18TI 3299. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Sidmouth Town were 4-2 home winners over Budleigh Salterton on Boxing Day morning with goals from Matt Salter, Harry Taylor, Dan Churchill and Ferenc Bodor.

Sidmouth Town joint boss Kev Tooze was very honest when, speaking the morning after the Boxing Day game said: “To be fair to them, [Budleigh Salterton], they will probably have gone home feeling a tad disappointed that they had done enough to get something out of the game.”

He continued: “They did miss a second-half ‘sitter’ and Jake [Town goalkeeper Jake Wreford] made a super save after the break. But, having said that, I also feel that we always had that ‘little bit extra’ in our locker which would have seen us ultimately take all three points – as indeed we did.”

Tooze also had high praise for his players, of whom he said: “The lads gave us their all. It was not an easy game by any stretch. They [Budleigh] came to us as the under dogs, particularly given their current league status and the fact that they had been beaten heavily at Teignmouth just days before. It was also a local derby with many of the lads knowing each other away from. Add to that the fact that the Manstone Lane surface was ‘border line’ in as much as I feel that had we had any heavier rain leading up to the game the surface would have been unfit for play. It was certainly heavy going and I cannot speak highly enough of the youngsters in our side. We only had 13 to choose from and the lads did us – and themselves – proud.”

He continued: “Matt Salter took his goal very well, it was a finish of real maturity from the teenager and it always gives me that extra lift when we get a Town goal scored by ‘one of our own’, someone who has come up through the Town youth ranks.

“Ethan Slater had a terrific game against his old team and Ollie Jarrett also put a tremendous shift in for someone so young.”

As for Town not having a game this Saturday (December 29), Tooze says: “It’s a great pity that we do not have a game. We needed the Boxing Day game as we have had so little action lately and it is not ideal preparation for a big cup tie at Cullompton Rangers on January 2. That said, we will be going across there having played only three times since early November!. However, it is what it is and we will train hard and go to Cully with nothing to lose and everything to gain!”