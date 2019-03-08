Sidmouth Town boss speaks about Saturday's home FA Vase tie with Cullompton Rangers

Sidmouth Town away at Exmouth for a pre-season friendly. Ref shsp 29 19TI 7467. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Ottery St Mary are in FA Vase action tomorrow (Saturday) when they entertain Cullompton Rangers at Manstone Lane (3pm).

The Vikings met the Mid Devon men in a cup tie last season and were edged out by the odd goal in five.

The two sides head into this meeting having had very different results in their matches last Saturday with Town going down 3-1 at home to table-topping Millbrook while Cully thrashed basement dwellers Stoke Gabriel 12-1.

Cully were also in midweek action with their 1-0 home win over Newton Abbot Spurs being a third win in six league outings this term and moving them up to ninth in the SWP League Premier East table, eight places above Town.

Speaking after the 3-1 defeat to Millbrook, Town boss Danny Burwood said: "We gave them a right royal run for their money. I watched their warm-up, which was top drawer, and they certainly gave the impression they would play in a similar way to the likes of a University side - and they did! However, the 3-1 score line probably flatters them for they got 'lucky' with two of their goals and, over the 90 minutes, I was very satisfied with the effort the lads put in.

"What is not widely known is that we went into the game missing six what we'd call regular matchday squad players, so, to take an unbeaten table-topping side as close as we did, speaks volumes for the lads' collective shift on the day."

Looking ahead to the meeting with Cullompton, Burwood, who has previously played for and managed the Mid Devon side, says: "We know plenty about them [Rangers] but, as ever, for me the key is what we do over the 90 minutes, and, if we can play to our game plan and make sure we concentrate on doing the things we do well, correctly, then there'll be no complaints from me, whatever the outcome."

Town are boosted for the FA Vase tie by the inclusion of two players who have been great past servants for the club.

Dan Churchill and Russ Coombes have both stepped forward to help out and the Town boss is delighted saying: "We have a young side and what we have lacked at times this season has been experience and that is something that both Dan and Russ bring in an abundance.

"It's such a boost to me and the team that the likes of that pair are prepared to step forward and get involved again and it's win, win for us, as, not only do we gain some real quality, but the younger players in the team get two superb role models to play alongside."

Burwood added: "This season we have only been what I'd call 'turned over' once and that was in the defeat to Crediton United.

"Other than that performance, we have been 'competitive' in all our matches this season and I am expecting us to be just that tomorrow against a Cully side that I suspect will run out at Manstone Lane expecting to win the game.

"However, we'll be doing our best to try and win the game too."