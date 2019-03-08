Sidmouth Town closing in on 50 points after midweek win at Waldon

Sidmouth Town away at Budleigh. Ref shsp 17 19TI 2882. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Sidmouth Town travel to third placed Brixham tomorrow (Saturday) in good shape after back-to-back wins over the Easter period.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sidmouth Town away at Budleigh. Ref shsp 17 19TI 2902. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth Town away at Budleigh. Ref shsp 17 19TI 2902. Picture: Terry Ife

The Vikings followed up their 2-1 Good Friday win at Budleigh Salterton with a 3-2 midweek win at Waldon Athletic and the six points's banked means they need just three fro their last two games to reach the coveted half century of points.

It was an eventful midweek game in South Devon where the Vikings were forced to soak up plenty of home pressure before winning by the odd goal in five – and Town glovesman Jake Welford made a fine save from a penalty while the home side also struck the frame of the goal twice!

Scott Hughes, Fervency Boor and Ben Miller scored the Town goals. Joint-boss Kev Tooze, who is leaving his post at the end of the season, said: “It was an eventful game and, to be fair to them [Waldon], we were under the cosh for long periods. That said, defending is all part of the business and, as any successful side will tell you, good defending is just as important as sticking away the chances at the other end of the pitch!”

Town have one more match after this trip to Brixham and that is a May 4, Manstone Lane meeting with a Stoke Gabriel side that may well come to East Devon needing a point to win the title!

You may also want to watch:

Heading into this weekend's matches, non playing Stoke Gabriel lead the table by nine points, but the three games remaining for second placed Bovey Tracey will see them to the same number of points as Stoke Gabriel who have that one game remaining – next Saturday's trip to face Town!

Tooze says: “I fancy us to get three points from these last two games and, as I have said many times before, if we can finish the league campaign with 50 points then that, in my book, really is a job well done.”

He continued: “These last two games are going to be great guides as to how far we have come and who knows, how far we can go? I am convinced that the only thing that has denied us a top six berth this season has been a lack of consistency with availability, and if, next season, Town can get better and more consistent availability then I think the club will do very well.”

Unfortunately, Town travel to Brixham without the Clay brothers, Danny and Ben and there's a doubt over the influential Chris Duchenski.

Tooze says: “It is was it is and it is a fact that when a place is available it becomes one that another player can stake a claim to. End-of-season games can be viewed two ways by players. They either go through the motions with the attitude that they cannot wait to rest their boost for the summer, or they can embrace them and go out to prove that they are most worthy of a place in the team next season.”