Sidmouth Town edged out by last minute penalty in home defeat to high-flying Brixham

Sidmouth Town at home to Ilfracombe Town. Ref shsp 03 19TI 8491. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Sidmouth Town joint boss Kevin Tooze felt for his team as they trooped off the Manstone Lane pitch following a 4-3 defeat to title-chasing Brixham.

Twice, in an enthralling contest, the Vikings held the lead and one of the favourites to lift the Eastern Division title did not wrap up the points until an 88th minute penalty!

Will Jenkins kept his cool to see off the Brixham goalkeeper in an early one-on-one and then a stunning strike from Ferenc Bodor gave Town a 2-0 first-half lead.

Tooze, himself no stranger to scoring superb goals, said of the Bodor strike: “It was a strike of genuine quality. Their goalkeeper is a big lad but he could not lay a finger on the ball as Ferenc caught it from 30 yards with such a strike that it had arrowed its way into the back of the net before the glovesman could work out how he might stop it!”

Brixham missed a penalty before getting a goal back late in the first half and they then drew level at 2-2 only for Town to immediately regain the lead with a second goal, from Bodor.

Brixham, who do have some clinical finishers in their ranks, levelled things up with 15 minutes to go before taking all three points with that late penalty.

Tooze said: “I really felt for the lads. They gave everything – and then some – and there’s little doubt that, against a side who many folk tell me are going to win the league, we deserved something from the contest. If there was a difference on the day it’s simply that they [Brixham] are lethal with their finishing. But post match we were left reflecting that there was so much in our overall performance for us to be mighty pleased and proud about – and let’s not forget that we fielded a Town side with three 16-year-olds and that augers so well for the long-term future of the club.”

Town are without a game tomorrow (Saturday) but they are in midweek action with a Morrison Bell Cup tie on Tuesday night at Manstone Lane when Macron League outfit Lyme Regis are the visitors for a cup tie that kicks-off at 7pm.

Tooze says: “With no game this weekend it’s a chance for the lads to be ready and itching to go on Tuesday night. The Morrison Bell Cup is most certainly a competition we enjoy at this football club and we are going into the game looking to progress in the competition.”