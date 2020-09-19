Sidmouth Town edged out in FA Vase ‘thriller’ / Otters stay top after clean-sheet success - Saturday’s local football round-up

A round-up of local football on Saturday September 19.

Sidmouth Town went out of the FA Vase, but they made higher level opponents Cheddar work incredibly hard for their 5-4 win.

Just days after Town had come back from three goals down to defeat hosts Cullompton Rangers 6-3, the Vikings were again on the comeback trail in an absolute thriller at Manstone Lane that saw Town trail 1-0, level but fall back behind to be 2-1 down at half-time.

They were then 3-1 down early in the second half before storming back to level up at 3-3.

The Western League side then took a 4-3 lead only for Town to hit back once more to leave the game heading for a penalty shoot-out before a late, late penalty was tucked away by the visiting side to seal a place in the next round.

That’s 18 goals in the last two Town games - they are next in action at home this Wednesday (September 23) when they entertain an Axminster Town side that won their FA Vase tie today 4-0 at Launceston.

Away from the FA Vase there were five SWP League Premier East games played and the results were: Holsworthy 0, Honiton Town 1; Torridgeside 4, Plymouth Marjon 2; Crediton United 3, Bovey Tracey 1; Elmore 1, Dartmouth 0 and Torrington 14, Stoke Gabriel 0.

Ottery St Mary were 3-0 winners of their fifth match in this season’s Solicitors Devon League South & West division. The first clean sheet of the campaign for the Otters also means they stay top of the table.

In the Joma Devon & Exeter League, Feniton made a winning start to the new Premier East Division season, winning 2-1 at Beer Albion. In other Premier East games, Sidmouth Town Reserves went down 5-1 at Dawlish United and Upottery were beaten 3-0 at home by Kentisbeare.

In East One, Otterton claimed an opening day win with a 5-4 Stantaway success against Teignmouth. Honiton Town Reserves went down 3-1 at home to Beer Albion Reserves.

In Division Two East, East Budleigh Reserves were 3-1 winners at Millwey Rose while Ottery St Mary Reserves defeated Cranbrook 6-3. Sidmouth Town thirds thumped Colyton Reserves 5-0 and Axminster Town Reserves powered to a 10-0 victory at Pinhoe. Feniton Reserves drew 1-1 on their visit into Exeter to meet Bishop Blaize.

In Division Three East, Offwell Rangers lost 4-2 at AFC Exe and the derby game at Awliscombe where Upottery Reserves were the visitors, did not see a goal at either end. Cranbrook United lost their first ever senior game, beaten 4-0 at home by Topsham Town Reserves and Farway United also lost, they were beaten 4-1 at Winchester Reserves.

In Division Four East, Lympstone Reserves were 9-0 winners of their way game against Exmouth Town thirds, Ottery St Mary Development XI beat Otterton Reserves 5-3 at Seaton Town Reserves went nap with a 5-0 win over Sidmouth Town 4ths.