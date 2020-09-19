Advanced search

Sidmouth Town edged out in FA Vase ‘thriller’ / Otters stay top after clean-sheet success - Saturday’s local football round-up

PUBLISHED: 18:27 19 September 2020 | UPDATED: 18:27 19 September 2020

Generic picture

Generic picture

Archant

A round-up of local football on Saturday September 19.

Sidmouth Town went out of the FA Vase, but they made higher level opponents Cheddar work incredibly hard for their 5-4 win.

Just days after Town had come back from three goals down to defeat hosts Cullompton Rangers 6-3, the Vikings were again on the comeback trail in an absolute thriller at Manstone Lane that saw Town trail 1-0, level but fall back behind to be 2-1 down at half-time.

They were then 3-1 down early in the second half before storming back to level up at 3-3.

The Western League side then took a 4-3 lead only for Town to hit back once more to leave the game heading for a penalty shoot-out before a late, late penalty was tucked away by the visiting side to seal a place in the next round.

That’s 18 goals in the last two Town games - they are next in action at home this Wednesday (September 23) when they entertain an Axminster Town side that won their FA Vase tie today 4-0 at Launceston.

Away from the FA Vase there were five SWP League Premier East games played and the results were: Holsworthy 0, Honiton Town 1; Torridgeside 4, Plymouth Marjon 2; Crediton United 3, Bovey Tracey 1; Elmore 1, Dartmouth 0 and Torrington 14, Stoke Gabriel 0.

Ottery St Mary were 3-0 winners of their fifth match in this season’s Solicitors Devon League South & West division. The first clean sheet of the campaign for the Otters also means they stay top of the table.

In the Joma Devon & Exeter League, Feniton made a winning start to the new Premier East Division season, winning 2-1 at Beer Albion. In other Premier East games, Sidmouth Town Reserves went down 5-1 at Dawlish United and Upottery were beaten 3-0 at home by Kentisbeare.

In East One, Otterton claimed an opening day win with a 5-4 Stantaway success against Teignmouth. Honiton Town Reserves went down 3-1 at home to Beer Albion Reserves.

In Division Two East, East Budleigh Reserves were 3-1 winners at Millwey Rose while Ottery St Mary Reserves defeated Cranbrook 6-3. Sidmouth Town thirds thumped Colyton Reserves 5-0 and Axminster Town Reserves powered to a 10-0 victory at Pinhoe. Feniton Reserves drew 1-1 on their visit into Exeter to meet Bishop Blaize.

In Division Three East, Offwell Rangers lost 4-2 at AFC Exe and the derby game at Awliscombe where Upottery Reserves were the visitors, did not see a goal at either end. Cranbrook United lost their first ever senior game, beaten 4-0 at home by Topsham Town Reserves and Farway United also lost, they were beaten 4-1 at Winchester Reserves.

In Division Four East, Lympstone Reserves were 9-0 winners of their way game against Exmouth Town thirds, Ottery St Mary Development XI beat Otterton Reserves 5-3 at Seaton Town Reserves went nap with a 5-0 win over Sidmouth Town 4ths.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Spate of burglaries, including one at Newton Poppleford, prompts warnings

Stock Image Police Jacket Sign. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

New community café aims to offer a break from coronavirus misery

Andie Milne (pictured) and Brian Griffin are behind The Sidmouth Oasis, at the Dissenters’ Hall, in Sidmouth, Picture: Andie Milne/Simon Horn

Visit Sidmouth: New website to boost town launched

Visit Sidmouth logo. Picture: Sidmouth Town Council

Beer restaurant ‘learns lesson’ after second raid

UK Border Agency.

Creative father and son exhibit stunning images in Seaton

A bold picture of a Puffin created by Mark Taylor Hutchinson Picture: Mark Taylor Hutchinson

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Spate of burglaries, including one at Newton Poppleford, prompts warnings

Stock Image Police Jacket Sign. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

New community café aims to offer a break from coronavirus misery

Andie Milne (pictured) and Brian Griffin are behind The Sidmouth Oasis, at the Dissenters’ Hall, in Sidmouth, Picture: Andie Milne/Simon Horn

Visit Sidmouth: New website to boost town launched

Visit Sidmouth logo. Picture: Sidmouth Town Council

Beer restaurant ‘learns lesson’ after second raid

UK Border Agency.

Creative father and son exhibit stunning images in Seaton

A bold picture of a Puffin created by Mark Taylor Hutchinson Picture: Mark Taylor Hutchinson

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth Town edged out in FA Vase ‘thriller’ / Otters stay top after clean-sheet success - Saturday’s local football round-up

Generic picture

Quiz time! That was the sporting week...

Sports Quiz header

Vikings in home FA Vase action - double header at Washbrook Meadow for Ottery teams

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Wild River Otter beaver captured on film by patient photographer

Wild beaver. Picture: Mark Taylor Hutchinson

Valuable jewellery stolen in Sidmouth