Sidmouth Town hosting Elmore at Manstone Lane

PUBLISHED: 19:21 08 November 2019 | UPDATED: 19:21 08 November 2019

Sidmouth Town will be hoping the weather is kind this weekend as they look to get back into South West Peninsula League Premier Division East action.

The Vikings are due to host Elmore at Manstone Lane in a clash that sees the bottom side come up against third bottom but, as it has done in the past fortnight, the weather is threatening to postpone the game.

If the game does go ahead, it will be Sidmouth's first game since October 23 meaning they will have gone 17 days without a fixture.

Sidmouth's last outing was a 5-1 defeat at home to Cullompton Rangers, but given Elmore are just three points ahead of the Vikings, Saturday represents a real opportunity to pick up their first win since September 25.

Elmore have also had a lengthy period without action having last played on October 19, but they too are not in a good run of form. They have lost six of their last seven games with only a penalty shoot-out win against Elburton Villa in the Devon St Lukes Cup punctuating that dismal run.

Sidmouth and Elmore have won the same amount of games this season (two) but Saturday's visitors have drawn on three more occasions. They are in 18th on 10 points while Sidmouth are in 20th on seven points.

While a win for the Vikings on Saturday could see them draw level with Elmore, it is unlikely they would overtake them given the contrast in goal difference. Elmore are on -6 having scored 21 and conceded 27 while Sidmouth are on -32 having netted in 19 but let in 51, so unless there was a 26 goal swing, the highest place Town could reach would be 19th.

