Sidmouth Town end losing run with superb midweek cup success

Sidmouth Town ended a run of six straight defeats with a superb Wednesday night 3-2 Manstone Lane win over Dartmouth to move into the second round of the Devon St Lukes Bowl.

The game came just four days after the Vikings had lost to the same opposition, beaten 3-1 in a Walter C Parsons Cup tie that was also played at Manstone Lane.

For the Wednesday night meeting, Max Hammett came in on the right side of defence with experienced Russ Coombes switching to the left. Town boss Danny Burwood played alongside Matt Coulson in midfield with new signing Dean Billingsley 'in the hole' behind a front three of Matt Salter (left) Ferenc Bodor (right) and Scott Hughes tasked with the central striking role.

Town made a flying start and it was against the run of play when Dartmouth took the lead.

By that time Town had already missed a gilt-edged chance and hit the frame of the goal twice!

However, they kept plugging away and it was no more than they deserved when Hughes levelled. After the break Ash Matthews fired Town ahead, but within two minutes parity was restored.

Town, though, were not to be denied; with the clock ticking down, Ferenc Bodor weaved his way through the Dartmouth defensive ranks before drilling the ball home.

A delighted Burwood said: "The lads were magnificent, but then they were also very good in the previous game when we really ought to have been two up and cruising, but had what we all felt was a 'cast iron' penalty turned down.

"They [Dartmouth] are a good side and, having lost on Saturday, we were obviously thinking we were 'up against it' on Wednesday night."

He continued: "However, the lads rose to the occasion. After six straight defeats you could have understood one or two of the players maybe beginning to question if I have got it all wrong, but performances really have not been as bad as six losses on the spin suggest and, on Wednesday night, it all came together.

"Dean [Billingsley] was superb; he linked everything up for us going forward and was an inspiration throughout."

Town are back in league action on Saturday (September 28) with a home game against Elburton Villa (3pm).