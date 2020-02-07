Advanced search

Sidmouth Town hosting Brixham at Manstone Lane on Saturday

PUBLISHED: 08:59 07 February 2020 | UPDATED: 08:59 07 February 2020

Ilfracombe Town v Sidmouth Town in the South West Peninsula League Premier East. Picture: Matt Smart

Ilfracombe Town v Sidmouth Town in the South West Peninsula League Premier East. Picture: Matt Smart

Archant

Sidmouth Town, beaten 9-3 at Bovey Tracey last Saturday have another tough task tomorrow (Saturday) when they entertain second-in-the-table Brixham at Manstone Lane (3pm).

The Vikings', who have now shipped 87 goals in 26 league and cup outings this season, became only the second team to score three times in a league game against Bovey Tracey this term.

Tomorrow's visitors have won seven successive South West Peninsula League Premier East games and will no doubt 'expect' to claim three more points against a Town side that has enjoyed just two wins since August.

That defeat at Bovey Tracey, left Town sitting joint bottom with a Torrington side that has played a game more and has an inferior goal difference. Just above the Vikings at the foot of the table are Plymouth Marjon who are six points better off, but the students have played five games more than Town, while Holsworthy, who Town still have to play home and away, Axminster Town and Stoke Gabriel, who the Vikings host at the end of the month, are also 'within range' in terms of avoiding a bottom two finish.

Most Read

REFUSED: Ottery farm’s bid for on-site coffee shop would ‘detract from viability’ of town centre

Plans to build a coffee shop at Knightstone Farm in Ottery have been refused. Picture: Getty Images

Sidmouth resident left without proper heating for months on end

Lyn Gaskin trying to keep warm in her cold and damp home in Sidmouth. Ref shs 05 20TI 7208. Picture: Terry Ife

Plans approved for Sidmouth’s Rockfish restaurant

The design for Rockfish at Sidmouth's Drill Hall. Picture: Grainge Architects

Sidmouth bungalow roof fire accidental, say firefighters

Fire engine.

Elderly man injured in Sidmouth town centre road accident

High Street, sidmouth. Ref shs 9252-25-15AW. Picture: Alex Walton

Most Read

REFUSED: Ottery farm’s bid for on-site coffee shop would ‘detract from viability’ of town centre

Plans to build a coffee shop at Knightstone Farm in Ottery have been refused. Picture: Getty Images

Sidmouth resident left without proper heating for months on end

Lyn Gaskin trying to keep warm in her cold and damp home in Sidmouth. Ref shs 05 20TI 7208. Picture: Terry Ife

Plans approved for Sidmouth’s Rockfish restaurant

The design for Rockfish at Sidmouth's Drill Hall. Picture: Grainge Architects

Sidmouth bungalow roof fire accidental, say firefighters

Fire engine.

Elderly man injured in Sidmouth town centre road accident

High Street, sidmouth. Ref shs 9252-25-15AW. Picture: Alex Walton

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth Town hosting Brixham at Manstone Lane on Saturday

Ilfracombe Town v Sidmouth Town in the South West Peninsula League Premier East. Picture: Matt Smart

Otterettes battle superbly but suffer more cup woe at hands of Buckland Athletic

Lucas nets two more as SOHC men’s 4th XI are beaten at home

Hockey. Ref miscsp 45 17TI 3160. Picture: Terry Ife

SOHC men’s third XI battle well in defeat to ECVH

Otterton net third successive victory

Football on pitch
Drive 24