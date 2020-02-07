Sidmouth Town hosting Brixham at Manstone Lane on Saturday

Ilfracombe Town v Sidmouth Town in the South West Peninsula League Premier East. Picture: Matt Smart Archant

Sidmouth Town, beaten 9-3 at Bovey Tracey last Saturday have another tough task tomorrow (Saturday) when they entertain second-in-the-table Brixham at Manstone Lane (3pm).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Vikings', who have now shipped 87 goals in 26 league and cup outings this season, became only the second team to score three times in a league game against Bovey Tracey this term.

Tomorrow's visitors have won seven successive South West Peninsula League Premier East games and will no doubt 'expect' to claim three more points against a Town side that has enjoyed just two wins since August.

That defeat at Bovey Tracey, left Town sitting joint bottom with a Torrington side that has played a game more and has an inferior goal difference. Just above the Vikings at the foot of the table are Plymouth Marjon who are six points better off, but the students have played five games more than Town, while Holsworthy, who Town still have to play home and away, Axminster Town and Stoke Gabriel, who the Vikings host at the end of the month, are also 'within range' in terms of avoiding a bottom two finish.