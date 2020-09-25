Late drama ends in Vikings FA Vase exit

Sidmouth Town at home to Brixham. Ref shsp 07 20TI 8010. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

A 90th minute missed penalty, a 94th minute equaliser and a 96th minute winner meant it was a lively end to Sidmouth Town’s FA Vase match at home to Cheddar.

The Vikings departed the competition having come out on the wrong side of a 5-4 score line but were just seconds away from a spot kick shootout.

Manager Danny Burwood said: “It was a missed chance for us in the end. I think for some of the lads, the occasion got to them. All five goals were poor defending which has not been like us.”

The team went down 3-1 early in the game before fighting back to 3-3. Cheddar nudged back in front and had a chance to finish the game when they were awarded a penalty in the 90th minute.

The spot kick was saved and Sidmouth broke to level proceedings at the end. However, a lapse in concentration allowed Cheddar to retake the lead with seconds to spare.

Burwood said: “I think had it gone to penalties we probably would have won the game if I’m honest with you. To be so slack after scoring is just lacking a little bit of game management.

“The club are upset, I’m upset but we have just got to get on with it. Now we push on with the league.”

The nine-goal thriller capped an eventful week for the Vikings having scored six in their win over Cullompton Rangers in their previous game.

Burwood described the 6-3 victory as the best hour of football he has seen whilst Vikings boss but his side was forced to recover from a poor start that saw them concede three.

Burwood said: “For the first 25 minutes, we were awful. It was case of the lads getting a grip to the game and getting back into it, scoring two quick goals just before half time.

“I had a chat with them at half time just to try and ease their mind and give them a little bit of self-confidence. We said if you keep plugging away and passing the ball, we’ll get back into this game.

Everything just fell into place in the second half. I’d say it was the best hour I’ve seen since I was at the club.”

Sidmouth’s next challenge is a trip to Brixham who were one of the highflyers in the cancelled 19/20 season. Ahead of tomorrow’s (September 26) game, Burwood said: “I’m really looking forward to that one because Brixham are the type of side you want to go there and you want to win.

They won 7-0 on Tuesday (September 22) against Dartmouth and they’re always a tough test. It’s one where the lads have really got to stand up and be counted.”