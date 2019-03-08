Sidmouth Town face 'big test' on visit to Brixham

Sidmouth Town away at Exmouth for a pre-season friendly.

Sidmouth Town head for Brixham tomorrow (Saturday) for the fifth game of the new South West Peninsula League Premier East Division campaign.

The Vikings have endured mixed fortunes in their first four games, winning two and losing two.

They opened with a 7-3 defeat at Torpoint and then defeated Axminster Town 2-1 at Manstone Lane before last Saturday's 4-2 win at Torrington and Monday night's 4-0 reversal at Crediton United.

On Monday night, Town fell behind to a 19th minute own goal and shipped a second five minutes later. The third goal came on the hour and the fourth was a 76th minute penalty.

Town boss Danny Burwood said: "No complaints from me. The better team won on the night and these things are going to happen to us as we are a young side and we are going to suffer the odd contest where we come up against a side far more experienced and with greater physicality than we have - and that is just what happened to us at Lords Meadow."

"To be fair to the lads, having reached great heights on Saturday at Torrington, it was a big ask to expect them to do similar at Crediton just over 48 hours later.

"We did create some good chances and, on another day, might have had a couple of goals of our own before they got a late fourth from the penalty spot."

He continued: "If I am honest, the best way to sum up our experience at Crediton was 'men against boys' with the home side very much the 'men'!"

Last Saturday, at Torrington, Town led 3-0 before being pegged back, but they kept their shape and were rewarded with a fourth late on to seal the points.

Burwood said: "The lads were terrific at Torrington and we might well have won by a greater margin. It was all very encouraging."

Tomorrow's trip to Brixham is descried by the Town boss as: "A massive test. They [Brixham] have recruited extensively in the summer and have a couple of last year's Newton Abbot Spurs and Stoke Gabriel players.

"On top of that, Brixham also carry a big physical test. All that withstanding, the bottom line is, as tough as it might be for our young side, it's all about gaining experience and looking to keep doing what we do best in games. Yes, it is going to be a challenge, but it's one I expect the players to take on with their usual enthusiasm, good spirit and true grit."

● Sidmouth Town Reserves have suffered back-to-back home defeats in their first two games of a new Macron Devon & Exeter League Premier Division season. The Vikings second string went down 5-1 at home to Bampton on Saturday and then suffered a 4-3 reversal to Whipton & Pinhoe. Tomorrow (Saturday) Town Reserves travel to Okehampton (3pm).

Sidmouth Town thirds are without a game tomorrow, but the Town 4ths are in action with a Division Seven game at Priory.