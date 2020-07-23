Sidmouth Town face busy start with seven league games in September

Sidmouth Town at home to Cullompton. Ref shsp 38 19TI 0027. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Sidmouth will launch their 2020/21 South West Peninsula League Premier East campaign on Saturday, September 5 with a Manstone Lane meeting with Plymouth Marjon.

The first month of the campaign will be a busy one for the Vikings for they are tasked with playing seven league games and a possible FA Vase side, and all inside 25 days!

After the visit of the student outfit, Town face a midweek trip to Newton Abbot Spurs, then a Saturday visit to Dartmouth before another midweek trip, a Tuesday night visit to Cullompton Rangers.

Saturday, September 19, is set aside for FA Vase ties and then, in the following midweek Town host Axminster Town in a derby game under the Manstone Lane floodlights. The final Saturday of September sees Town in action at Brixham and they end a busy first month with a Saturday home game against Torridgeside.

Town’s festive fixture is a Boxing Day morning Manstone Lane East Devon derby with Honiton Town and the return with the Hippos will be on Good Friday (April 2).

The full list of Town fixtures in the 2020/21 season reads.

Sep 5 PLYMOUTH MARJON (H)

Sep 8 Newton Abbot (a)

Sep 12 Dartmouth (a)

Sep 15 Cullompton Rangers (a)

Sep 19 Reserved for FA Vase ties

Sep 23 AXMINSTER TOWN (H)

Sep 26 Brixham (a)

Sep 30 TORRIDGESIDE (H)

Oct 3 MILLBROOK (H)

Oct 7 Elmore (a)

Oct 17 Ivybridge Town (a)

Oct 21 TORRINGTON (H)

Oct 24 STOKE GABRIEL (H)

Oct 31 BOVEY TRACEY (H)

Nov 7 Elburton Villa (a)

Nov 11 NEWTON ABBOT SPURS (H)

Nov 14 Holsworthy (a)

Nov 18 CULLOMPTON RANGERS (H)

Nov 21 Torpoint Athletic (a)

Nov 25 Axminster Town (a)

Nov 28 ILFRACOMBE TOWN (H)

Dec 5 Torrington (a)

Dec 12 Ilfracombe Town (a)

Dec 19 Plymouth Marjon (a)

Dec 26 HONITON TOWN (H)

Dec 28 Crediton United (a)

Jan 2 DARTMOUTH (H)

Jan 9 Millbrook (a)

Jan 16 BRIXHAM (H)

Jan 23 IVYBRIDGE TOWN (H)

Jan 30 Torridgeside (a)

Feb 6 Bovey Tracey (a)

Feb 13 Stoke Gabriel (a)

Feb 20 HOLSWORTHY (H)

Mar 6 ELMORE (H)

Mar 13 ELBURTON VILLA (H)

Mar 20 TORPOINT ATHLETIC (H)

Apr 2 Honiton Town (a)

Apr 5 CREDITON UNITED (H)