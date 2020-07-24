Advanced search

Ottery St Mary look set for busy pre-season period

PUBLISHED: 10:11 24 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:00 24 July 2020

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Ottery St Mary have announced a long list of pre-season friendlies.

The Ottery 1st team will play four away matched in 14 days before a home game on Saturday, September 5, when they entertain Milton Keynes Irish at Washbrook Meadow (3pm).

Before that first game new Ottery boss Billy Rouse will take his team to Kentisbeare (August 5) for a 6.45pm kick-off and then they have successive Saturday afternoon visits to Exwick Villa (Sep 8) and Axminster Town (Sep 15) before a midweek visit to Teignmouth on Aug 19.

The new Ottery second team will begin a similar busy pre-season with an August 5 game at Dawlish United (6.45pm) before a Saturday, August 8 visit to Kentisbeare and then they travel to Axminster Town on August 15 before they also play their first home game on what looks set to be a busy day at Washbrook Meadow with the Ottery second team having a noon start for a meeting with Old Bradwell United with that game followed by the Ottery 1st team playing at 3pm.

The Otterettes also have a busy pre-season schedule, one that will start with an August 9 visit to Axminster Town and that is followed by an August 16 trip to Ilfracombe Town and an August 23 local derby at Feniton before an August 30 visit to Seaton Town. The Otterettes also travel to Ilminster Town on Sunday, September 6. All the ladies pre-season games are being played on Sundays with each game kicking off at 2pm.

The club are keen to point out that all their pre-season matches are subject to change as much depends on the updated guidleines issued by the government with regard to the Cornonavirus pandemic.

You can find out about all things Ottery St mary Football Club on their Facebook pages.

The full list of Ottery St Mary pre-season games is

1st team

Aug 5 Kentisbeare (a) 6.45pm

Aug 8 Exwick Villa (a) 3pm

Aug 15 Axminster Town (a) 3pm

Aug 19 Teignmouth (a) 6.45pm

Sep 5 MILTON KEYNES IRISH (3pm)

2nd team

Aug 5 Dawlish United (a) 6.45pm

Aug 8 Kentisbeare (a) 3pm

Aug 15 Axminster Town (a) 3pm

Sep 5 OLD BRADWELL UTD (3pm)

Ottery ladies (all games kick-off at 2pm)

Aug 9 Axminster Town (a)

Aug 16 Ilfracombe Town (a)

Aug 23 Feniton (a)

Aug 30 Seaton Town (a)

Sep 6 Ilminster Town (a)

Most Read

‘Patience and camouflage’ achieve stunning pictures for Sidmouth wildlife photographer

Otter. Picture: Mark Taylor Hutchinson

Where to buy face masks in Sidmouth and Ottery

Sarah Yates with one of the masks she is making. Picture; Nick Yates

Fire breaks out on cliff face near Jacobs Ladder

A Devon Fire Engine. Picture: DSFR

Attempted burglary at Sidmouth recycling site

Sidmouth recycling centre Photo by Terry Ife ref shs 8931-48-13TI

Sidmouth’s Seaside Splendour Awaits…

Keeping cool Picture: Alex Walton Photography

