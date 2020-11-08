Sidmouth Boss Sympathetic to Suspension

Sidmouth vs Bovey Tracey Picture: Mark Eburne Picture: Mark Eburne

The break for local football had a sense of inevitability as Covid-19 cases continued to rise across the country and it is a situation anticipated by Sidmouth Town manager Danny Burwood.

While it is hugely disappointing for players, officials and supporters of local football, there is a sense of sympathetic understanding from the Sidmouth hierarchy, and also a hope that the current restrictions will allow football to safely resume as soon as possible.

“I remember speaking to people in the summer and we honestly didn’t think the season would even start,” said Burwood. “Thankfully, the number of Covid cases went down and we were able to play football again.

“From my point of view, it is the right thing to take a break because it’s not just about the footballers. You have to think about all the volunteers, club officials, referees, and everyone involved in making the local game happen. It is a shame from a footballing perspective because we’ve been doing well but I completely understand the decision. Hopefully, we can restart with a clear pathway to finish the season.

“If we take our Club Secretary, Geoff West, for example, he is pretty much Mr Sidmouth Town but someone in the vulnerable category. He is the secretary for all four teams and has a heart condition, so we must be careful.

“Things have just not been the same in local football. Even after the game, the social side has suffered because you can’t spend time with the opposition, catch up with old mates and even the referees want to come in for a drink, which can’t happen at the moment. I just hope something gets sorted. People are obviously upset that football is stopping but you have to look at the whole picture and be realistic because there is nothing more important than health.

“The social aspect is fundamental to football and we base a lot of our training around the group ethic, building a team camaraderie. It is hard for a manager to organise things and I am just grateful that we got back playing for a short while.”