Sidmouth Women on the hunt for new players ahead of maiden season

Sidmouth Town Women are looking for new players ahead of their maiden season. Picture: Sidmouth Town Football Club

Sidmouth Town Football Club are looking for new players ahead of their maiden season in the Devon Women's Football League.

Charlie Nicolle, a committe member at Sidmouth Town Football Club, said: "With the success of the Women's World Cup, the fact Sidmouth Town now has five men's teams (1st-4th team and the veterans team) and the great facilities at the club, the committee felt it only right that we enter a new women's team in the Devon league.

"Training takes place at the club on Monday nights, starting at 7.30pm.

"Those that have attended training over the last couple of months have shown great commitment and no little skill, but we still need additional players, including a regular goalkeeper, if we are to make the team a success for this season and the years ahead."

The first league game is at home to Seaton Town on Sunday, September 8, at 2pm.

If you are interested or would like more information, get in touch with Charlie at charlienicolle@hotmail.co.uk.