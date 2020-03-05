50 days to go: Sidmouth's fight to survive reaches climax

Sidmouth Town at home to Devon Yeoman. Ref shsp 02 20TI 6785. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Sidmouth Town's South West Peninsula League Premier East future will soon be decided as the season's end looms.

With just 50 days between now and April 25, Sidmouth are entering into what Sir Alex Ferguson would call 'squeaky-bum-time'.

They have 15 games to go and would need to avoid a bottom-place finish to avoid any fears of relegation.

They are currently one point below Torrington having played one game fewer.

It seems April will be a crucial month for the Vikings as six of their seven games will be against teams currently in the bottom half of the table. The visit of second-placed Ilfracombe Town to Manstone Lane is the only exception.

In March it is a 50-50 split between teams in the top and bottom halves starting with a home game against Ivybridge Town on Saturday.

Sidmouth's final week of the season will be decisive with the Vikings playing Holsworthy (18th), Stoke Gabriel (15th) and Plymouth Marjon (17th) in the space of eight days.

