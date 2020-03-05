Advanced search

50 days to go: Sidmouth's fight to survive reaches climax

PUBLISHED: 14:00 06 March 2020

Sidmouth Town at home to Devon Yeoman. Ref shsp 02 20TI 6785. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Town at home to Devon Yeoman. Ref shsp 02 20TI 6785. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Sidmouth Town's South West Peninsula League Premier East future will soon be decided as the season's end looms.

With just 50 days between now and April 25, Sidmouth are entering into what Sir Alex Ferguson would call 'squeaky-bum-time'.

They have 15 games to go and would need to avoid a bottom-place finish to avoid any fears of relegation.

They are currently one point below Torrington having played one game fewer.

It seems April will be a crucial month for the Vikings as six of their seven games will be against teams currently in the bottom half of the table. The visit of second-placed Ilfracombe Town to Manstone Lane is the only exception.

In March it is a 50-50 split between teams in the top and bottom halves starting with a home game against Ivybridge Town on Saturday.

Sidmouth's final week of the season will be decisive with the Vikings playing Holsworthy (18th), Stoke Gabriel (15th) and Plymouth Marjon (17th) in the space of eight days.

Be sure to pick up a copy of the Sidmouth Herald to see how the Vikings get on each week or you can check online at www.sidmouthherald.co.uk/sport.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Sidmouth gets Money for Nothing but its national exposure for free

Sidmouth shop Flaunt It will be selling bags made on Money for Nothing for charity. Picture: Steven Kendall-Tory

Call for ‘emergency action’ after latest Sidmouth cliff fall

Cliff falls at East Beach, Sidmouth Picture: Philippa Davies

Call issued to Sidmouth community as food bank gears up for ambitious relocation

Sidmouth Youth Centre Picture: Archant

Meet John Nettles at Kennaway House, Sidmouth

John Nettles will be giving a talk atKennaway House Picture: PA Images

100th birthday celebration for Sidmouth’s Peggy Lee

Peggy Lee with her grandchildren Charles and Sarah, daughter-in-law Julia (back row, second left) and various friends and neighbours. Picture: Holmesley Care Home

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Sidmouth gets Money for Nothing but its national exposure for free

Sidmouth shop Flaunt It will be selling bags made on Money for Nothing for charity. Picture: Steven Kendall-Tory

Call for ‘emergency action’ after latest Sidmouth cliff fall

Cliff falls at East Beach, Sidmouth Picture: Philippa Davies

Call issued to Sidmouth community as food bank gears up for ambitious relocation

Sidmouth Youth Centre Picture: Archant

Meet John Nettles at Kennaway House, Sidmouth

John Nettles will be giving a talk atKennaway House Picture: PA Images

100th birthday celebration for Sidmouth’s Peggy Lee

Peggy Lee with her grandchildren Charles and Sarah, daughter-in-law Julia (back row, second left) and various friends and neighbours. Picture: Holmesley Care Home

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

District council offices in lockout after possible case of Coronavirus

Blackdown House, East Devon District Council's Honiton headquarters. Picture: Dan WIlkins

50 days to go: Sidmouth’s fight to survive reaches climax

Sidmouth Town at home to Devon Yeoman. Ref shsp 02 20TI 6785. Picture: Terry Ife

SOHC latest - who plays who this weekend

Hockey. Ref miscsp 45 17TI 3160. Picture: Terry Ife

Otterettes hoping to finally get back to action with Sunday home game

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Ottery football teams set for a busy couple of months

Action from Ottery St Mary's 5-0 loss against Watcombe Wanderers. Picture: Sam Cooper
Drive 24