A look at Sidmouth’s first five fixtures

Sidmouth Town at home to Brixham. Ref shsp 07 20TI 7982. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

A university test opens Sidmouth’s 2020/21 South West Peninsula League Premier East campaign before three away games on the spin.

Sidmouth Town v Plymouth Marjon: Saturday, September 5, 3pm.

The Vikings kick off their new season with a Manstone Lane visit of the students of Plymouth Marjon.

This fixture last season was one of many to fall to the wayside as the coronavirus pandemic hit but the reverse fixture saw the two sides battle out a 2-2 draw.

Like Sidmouth, Marjon were one of the team’s struggling near the bottom of the table when the league was null and voided so Danny Burwood and his men will be hoping to start this campaign on the right front with a win.

Newton Abbot Spurs v Sidmouth Town: Wednesday, September 9, 7.30pm.

Sidmouth’s first away trip of the campaign sees them make the 27-mile trip to Newton Abbot Spurs who were one of the top performers last season.

At the time of the league’s cancellation, they were in sixth on 47 points having won 15, drawn two and lost nine.

Their points total was more than three times as many Sidmouth racked up so it promises to be a tough start to Sidmouth’s campaign on the road.

The two teams only met once last year but it was a thumping 4-0 win for Spurs which is sure to give them confidence going into this contest.

Dartmouth v Sidmouth Town: Saturday, September 12, 3pm.

Three days later and Sidmouth are on the road again, this time making the 55-mile journey to Darmouth.

The Darts finished exactly midtable in 10th during the cancelled 19/20 season and could have finished higher had they converted more draws into wins. Their record of 10 was a league high and six more than Sidmouth secured.

Last season, the pair met twice within the space of a month and it was honours even both times.

The game at Long Cross was 2-2 tie before a goalless affair at Manstone Lane.

Cullompton Rangers v Sidmouth Town: Tuesday, September 15, 7.30pm.

The final of three consecutive away games sees Sidmouth come up against a side who beat them three times last campaign.

The first meeting between Sidmouth and Cullompton was an FA Vase tie in which Rangers secured progression with a 5-0 win.

The league game at Manstone Lane again saw Cullompton hit five in a 5-1 win while the reverse fixture was a 3-1 home win.

Sidmouth will be hoping for a better result when the two meet in the middle of September.

Sidmouth Town v Axminster Town: Wednesday, September 23, 7.30pm.

The Vikings’ final game of the opening five sees them contest a local derby as the Tigers of Axminster come to town.

The pair contested the opening game of the season last year and Sidmouth picked up what would prove to be a rare win with a 2-1 victory.

In the reverse fixture, the teams played out a 1-1 draw at Tiger Way.