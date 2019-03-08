Sidmouth Town Football Club get great initial response to idea of launching a ladies team

Sidmouth Town Football Club’s decision to start a women’s football section is starting to bear fruit.

Following a post on Facebook inviting interest in joining a women’s team with a view to initially playing some friendlies, but with a longer term aim of joining a women’s league in the future, a meeting was held at the club’s Manstone Lane home recently to get things started.

Among the ideas discussed was an ‘Open Day’ football practice session to get women players along to the club to meet the committee, club members and supporters and start to build the network and structure needed to organise training and matches.

Sidmouth Town club chairman Andy Argyle says: “We will need to get volunteers from both the club committee and the women players to really get things moving.”

He continued: “I have been happy to progress the early stages of this exciting venture but with my increased work commitments this year, and my role as club chairman it makes for a very full in-tray!”

Judging from the Facebook response that the club has had, what is certain, is that there is keen interest and enthusiasm from women players to join a team to represent the Town and compete against fellow teams from local communities such as Ottery St. Mary, Axminster and Budleigh Salterton.

The recent success of the England Women’s Football Team in winning the ‘Shebelieves’ Trophy and the prospect of an exciting Women’s World Cup this summer is adding to the demand for the club to move forward with this initiative.

Andy says: “There is great enthusiasm from Football Club members, who see the opportunity of making the women’s team match days at Manstone Lane, a family-based occasion in line with the club’s policy of inclusive and community centred activities.”

Town are hopeful that, over the coming spring and summer months, there will be a chance to bring together some more experienced women players to join with those new to the sport, provide some fitness and coaching training and organise friendly games with other local sides.

If you are keen to be involved as a player and/or happy to help promote and organise the Sidmouth Town women’s football section then please do get ion touch with Sidmouth Town chairman Andy Argyle or club secretary Geoff West via the club’s email address which is sidmouthtownafc@aol.com or alternatively, pop into the club at Manstone Lane to let them know of your interest.