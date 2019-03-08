Sidmouth Town games off on another soggy Saturday for local football

A waterlogged football pitch Archant

Sidmouth Town's South West Peninsula League Premier East game at Holsworthy, is, like much of the local football schedule on the first Saturday of November, off.

With Honiton Town's SWP League home meeting with Torrington also off owing to waterlogged Mountbatten Park and Axminster Town not having a game it means a second successive Saturday of no East Devon-based SWP League action.

It was a similar case across the local Macron Devon and Exeter League programme with Sidmouth Town Reserves Premier Division home game against University and both the Town thirds (away atCheriton Fitzpaine) and fourths (home) were also called off - and thatmeans back-to-back Saturday's of no action for the four senior teams at Manstone Lane.

Seaton Town's Premier Division home game against Lapford is another to meet a watery grave as was the Upottery visit to Hatherleigh.

In Division Two, Honiton Town Reserves game at Alphington was called off as was the Division Three game at Lyme Regis where Axmouth United were due to be the opposition.

The Otterton Reserves home game against Cullompton Reserves was another to be washed out and, with county cup ties also hit that will impact on the league programme for next Saturday (November 9) for cup games will now be played on that day.

Check out the full list of what's on and what's off across the Macron League at www.defleague.co.uk