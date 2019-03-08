Sidmouth Town get FA Vase home tie
PUBLISHED: 14:01 12 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:38 12 July 2019
Archant
Sidmouth Town have been given a home tie in the 2019/20 FA Vase.
The Vikings, who are in pre-season friendly action again on Monday night (July 15) with a Manstone Lane meting with Budleigh Salterton, have been given a bye in the 1st Qualifying Round and host either Cullompton Rangers or Newquay at Manstone Lane on Saturday September 14 in the 2nd Qualifying Round.
If successful in the game against Cully then Town will bank £725 while the losers of that match will receive £250.
