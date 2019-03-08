Sidmouth Town get FA Vase home tie

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Sidmouth Town have been given a home tie in the 2019/20 FA Vase.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Vikings, who are in pre-season friendly action again on Monday night (July 15) with a Manstone Lane meting with Budleigh Salterton, have been given a bye in the 1st Qualifying Round and host either Cullompton Rangers or Newquay at Manstone Lane on Saturday September 14 in the 2nd Qualifying Round.

If successful in the game against Cully then Town will bank £725 while the losers of that match will receive £250.