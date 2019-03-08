Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Sidmouth Town get FA Vase home tie

PUBLISHED: 14:01 12 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:38 12 July 2019

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Sidmouth Town have been given a home tie in the 2019/20 FA Vase.

The Vikings, who are in pre-season friendly action again on Monday night (July 15) with a Manstone Lane meting with Budleigh Salterton, have been given a bye in the 1st Qualifying Round and host either Cullompton Rangers or Newquay at Manstone Lane on Saturday September 14 in the 2nd Qualifying Round.

If successful in the game against Cully then Town will bank £725 while the losers of that match will receive £250.

Most Read

Town council U-turn on backing for flats plan

Ottery town. Ref sho 10-17TI 8339. Picture: Terry Ife

Pressure mounts to bring lifeguards to town beach after year of planning

A surf rescue board on Sidmouth beach. Ref shs 27 19TI 7133. Picture: Terry Ife

‘Distinctive’ vintage bikes stolen in Sidmouth

Car show draws record crowd to The Donkey Sanctuary

The Donkey Sanctuary car show. Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary

Business’s final farewell at 166 years of trading

David Hemmings of Coles in Ottery. Ref sho 25 19TI 6870. Picture: Terry Ife

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Town council U-turn on backing for flats plan

Ottery town. Ref sho 10-17TI 8339. Picture: Terry Ife

Pressure mounts to bring lifeguards to town beach after year of planning

A surf rescue board on Sidmouth beach. Ref shs 27 19TI 7133. Picture: Terry Ife

‘Distinctive’ vintage bikes stolen in Sidmouth

Car show draws record crowd to The Donkey Sanctuary

The Donkey Sanctuary car show. Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary

Business’s final farewell at 166 years of trading

David Hemmings of Coles in Ottery. Ref sho 25 19TI 6870. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth Town get FA Vase home tie

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth all set for the ‘Longest Day Challenge’ this Sunday

Sidmouth Surf Life Saving Club 'Longest Day Challenge' of 20018. This Sunday (July 14) it is the 20019 Longest Day Challenge with action getting underway from 2.15pm pff Sidmouth beach. Picture SIMON HORN

A Mighty Green Time At Glastonbury

In the background, behind Sidmouth Running Club members Paul and Julie Mitchell, and on The Pyramid Stage, The Proclaimers are aptly singing 'I would run 500 miles and I would run 500 more'. Picture SRC

Sidmouth into Palairet semi-finals after win over Fingle Glen

A generic golf picture Picture ARCHANT

Sidmouth seniors beaten by Exminster over two-legged meeting

Golf club and ball
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists