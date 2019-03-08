Sidmouth Town held at home / Sidmouth RFC continue title pursuit / Ottery St Mary net seven-day double over Sandford – a round-up of the Saturday sporting action

Football and rugby Saturday night round-up picture. Picture STEVE BIRLEY Archant

Sidmouth Town draw at home / Sidmouth Chiefs continue title pursuite with away win / Ottery St Mary march on at top of Division Thre - all the local football and rugby news from the final Saturday of March.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sidmouth Town shared two goals with St Martins in an entertaining South West Peninsula League Eastern Division game at Manstone Lane.

In other SWP League football, Honiton Town came from a goal down to defeat Liverton 6-1 while Budleigh Salterton lost 6-0 at home to Brixham.

In the Premier Division, Exmouth stay top after a 1-0 win at Helston Athletic.

In Macron League football, Sidmouth Town Reserves lost 3-0 against Lapford in a Division One meeting and Tipton St John lost 5-2 in their Division Two game at Dawlish. In Division THree there was a splendid 5-3 win for Ottery St Mary which saw the Otters complete a seven-day double over Sandford and keep up their title challenge. In the same section, Beer Reserves went down 3-2 at home to Winchester.

Sidmouth Town thirds lost 2-1 in their Division Five game at Dunkeswell Rovers. Sidmouth Town fourths were the only one of the four Town senior sides to win and they won well, beating visiting Thorverton Reserves 6-0 in a home Division Seven game. In the same division Otterton Reserves beat Culm United Reserves 2-0.

RUGBY

Sidmouth continued their challenge for the Tribute Western Counties (W) title with a 31-26 win at Kingsbridge.

As for the other East Devon based rugby teams in action on the final matchday of March; Exmouth suffered were involved in a high scoring Devon derby at Brixham where the home side defeated the Cockles 45-38. Withycombe lost 40-26 at home to Torquay Athletic but Honiton continued their challenge for Tribute Cornwall and Devon divisional glory as they won 51-13 at home to South Molton.