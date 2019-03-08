Vikings boss encourages his side to fight and steady the ship away at Holsworthy

Sidmouth Town's Manstone Lane before an evening kick-off. Picture: Sam Cooper Archant

Sidmouth Town manager Danny Burwood has encouraged his team to stick together and fight as they look to lift themselves off the foot of the South West Peninsula League Premier East table.

Tomorrow (Saturday) sees them travel to Holsworthy and the Vikings will be hoping they start November with a victory.

Burwood said: "There's a positive mood around camp; it's just about getting that win. As soon as we get that win, things will pick up. I've said to the lads, we've got to fight and go through these tough times. If we can stick together as a side then things should improve."

October was a turbulent month for the team, which saw them lose five out of six games. Burwood said: "At the moment we seem to be struggling week in, week out with the shape and a bit of bite, if I'm honest with you. We brought in Paul Pocock, who has had a look at a couple of games and put his view on things.

"He runs along the same script as me so there's not been too much change in thought or process going forward. Sometimes you hear one voice and it wears people down, so when you've got another voice there on the sidelines to push people on, which Paul can, then hopefully that will push us on."

When the team take to the field on Saturday, they will have gone 77 days without a league win, but Burwood is confident his side can stop the rot. He said: "Holsworthy have only been losing by the odd goal, so they're going to be a strong side. We played against them last year in the cup and we absolutely annihilated them in the first half, but we still ended up losing the game. We know they won't give up. They're a team that will fancy themselves at home, we've just got to put in a good performance.

"A lot of these players have not only stepped up a level from last year, they've never really played at last year's level.

"We've lost 13 players since last year and when you look at the rebuilding process we've had to make, it's always going to be a tough task. What you've got to remember is we finished ninth in the league last year and although it was Sidmouth's best finish in that league, that's still ninth in a lower league. It does all add up.

"It is a building process. It will take time but things will hopefully happen."

Due to the rain-filled weather, the Vikings have not played since October 23, but Burwood thinks the postponment could be a blessing in disguise. He said: "There's been a slightly extended gap; we were due to train last night, but you saw the rain. It was one of those of situations, 'do we train?'. We need to. But if we train you can find yourselves getting injuries or the lads getting colds because the weather's so bad. We've played two games a week for the last four or five weeks.

"We gave the lads a night off and hopefully they will have done a bit themselves and be buzzing for the game."

The game kicks off at 3pm on Saturday, November 2.