Vikings set for Axminster derby test after heavy Ilfracombe Town defeat

Ilfracombe Town v Sidmouth Town in the South West Peninsula League Premier East. Picture: Matt Smart Archant

Sidmouth Town will be looking to bounce back from a 7-1 away defeat at Ilfracombe Town when they travel to East Devon rivals Axminster Town.

Ilfracombe's CJ Roberts was in fine form as he hit a hat-trick while Kevin Squire scored a brace.

Sam Stephens and Sam Bithell completed the rout before a late consolation goal from Sidmouth.

Vikings boss Danny Burwood admitted the Robins were the better side on the day but pinpointed two early second half goals as his side's downfall.

He said: "It was a massive task for us. We knew it would be a difficult one to win.

"We went there hoping to have a strong squad with us but we actually had five missing. A little bit of 'Ilfracombe-itis' I think.

"For the first half we did OK and minimised their chances; we actually played some decent football.

"Going into the second half, they scored two in five minutes. By the time Paul Pocock had walked from the changing room as far as the dugout we had already conceded two goals.

"It was a massive task for us. We knew it would be a difficult one to win."

When asked if the South West Peninsula League Premier East leaders were the best side his team had faced this season, Burwood said: "I'd say no if I was honest. They're a good side, they did a very professional job on the day.

I think Cullompton were the better footballing side but that's not to take anything away from Ilfracombe Town."

Attention now turns to Axminster who are winless in nine games.

Burwood said: "Going to Axminster with an ex-Sidmouth [Josh Stunell] manager and a club that hasn't won in a few, it's a massive test to see where we are and I'm hoping we're in with a chance to get three points.

"I'm hoping everyone will be available this week.

"I'm looking at making two signings before Saturday, whether that will come off is yet to be seen.

"One's a striker and one's a midfielder so it's the areas I'm looking to build on."

The game kicks off at 3pm on Saturday, January 25 at Axminster's Tiger Way.