Sidmouth Town - 2019 game-by-game

A look back at 2019 for Sidmouth Town

With Sidmouth Town's final game of 2019, the Boxing Day fixture at Honiton Town being postponed it means the year's action is done for the Vikings.

In 2019 Town played 38 matches winning eight, drawing five and losing 25.

The full breakdown of games in the year, month-by-month, reads.

Sidmouth in 2019/20

August: Played 5 W 1 D 0 L 4 F 7 A 18

The Vikings launched their new season of competitive football with an August 10, 7-3 defeat at Torpoint Athletic. Four days later they entertained Axminster Town and beat their East Devon neighbours 2-1 beneath the Manstone Lane floodlights. The second Saturday of the new term saw Town beaten 4-2 at Torrington and the following Monday night they again shipped four goals as they were beaten 4-0 at Crediton United. A disappointing first month of the season ended with a 2-0 Saturday defeat at Brixham.

September: Played 6 W 1 D 0 L 5 F 7 A 23

The month began with a floodlit midweek home game against Newton Abbot Spurs that saw them suffer another 4-0 defeat. Three days later and another home loss, this time Millbrook took the points with a 3-1 win at Manstone Lane. The second Saturday of the month saw Town host Cullompton Rangers in an FA Vase tie, but again the away side departed with big smiles as Cully won 5-0. SA fourth successive home defeat - and all within 17 days - followed as Dartmouth won a Walter C Parsons Cup tie 3-1 at Manstone Lane. However, in a quirk of the cup draw system, just four days after the Darts had been in East Devon, they were back for another cup tie and this time, in a Devon Bowl clash, Town won; defeating Dartmouth 3-2, but a couple of days later, Town were beaten 6-2 by Elburton Villa. It all meant that the month had seen Town play six games - all at home - winning one and losing five!

October: Played 6 W 0 D 1 L 5 F 7 A 23

October began with a 3-2 defeat at Stoke Gabriel and, four days later, Town were beaten 8-1 at Manstone Lane by Bovey Tracey. The second Saturday of October was an away game at Ivybridge where Town were beaten 3-1, but the run of losses came to an end when they travelled to Plymouth Marjon and drew 2-2 with the students on their all-weather surface. Two more games were played in October and both ended in home defeats as Torridgeside won a league game 2-1 and, days later, Cully departed with the points after a 5-0 win.

November: Played 3 W 0 D 2 L 1 F 3 A 4

After negotiating their way through six games in both September and October, Town played just three times in November. The first game of the month did not come until the 12th when they drew 0-0 in a midweek Devon Bowl cup tie at Holsworthy. The home side won a penalty shoot-out to make progress. However, the 'draw' in terms of the 90 minutes clearly gave Town renewed confidence for, in their very next outing they drew 2-2 at Dartmouth before ending the month with a narrow 2-1 defeat at home to Torpoint.

December Played 1 W 1 D 0 L 0 F 4 A 3

Another soggy month saw Town in action just the once! Mind you it was a special game for Town and their supporters for they stormed back from being 3-0 down after 20 minutes to won 4-3!

And from January 1st 2019 through to the final kick of the 2018/19 South West Peninsula League Eastern Division campaign.

January P 4 W 1 D 0 L 3 F 7 A 8

The year began with a midweek Walter C Parsons cup tie at Cullompton Rangers that Town lost 3-2 and then, on the first Saturday of the year a trip to Newton Abbot Spurs saw Town beaten 1-0. January 12 brought a first Town triumph of 2019 as they were 4-2 Manstone Lane winners against Ilfracombe Town. Seven days later what proved to be the last game of the opening month, a January 19 visit to Elmore that saw Town beaten 2-1.

FEBRUARY P 2 W 0 D 0 L 2 F 2 A 4

Town had to wait until the 16th February for their next game which, because of weather - 28 long days to play their fifth game of the year! They lost 2-0 at Alphington and seven days later drew 2-2 at Teignmouth.

MARCH P 4 W 2 D 1 L 1 F 10 A 6

The third month saw Town play four times with the opening outing being a 4-3 defeat at Brixham before a first away win of 2019, a 4-0 success at Liverton United. That was followed by back-to-back home games with a 2-1 success over Crediton United followed by a 1-1 draw with St Martins.

APRIL P 6 W 2 D 0 L 4 F 9 A 16

The fourth month of the season was the busiest with six matches played. First up was a 5-1 defeat at Torridgeside before a 3-1 loss at Bovey Tracey and then their first East Devon derby of the year, an April 16, 3-1 home defeat to Axminster Town. Three days later they beat Budleigh 2-1 at their Greenway Lane home. The month ended with a 3-2 home win to Waldon Athletic before a 2-1 defeat at Brixham - six games in 21 April days.

MAY P 1 W 1 D 1 L 0 F 3 A 3

Just one match to wrap the season up and it was a game of six goals as Town drew 3-3 at Stoke Gabriel.