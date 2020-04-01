Sidmouth Town in cup final tonight (Wednesday) - can you help them lift the trophy?

Archant

Help Sidmouth Town bring cup glory to East Devon.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sidmouth Town are in a cup final tonight (Wednesday) and need your help to enable them to be the team that lifts the virtual trophy high into the night sky! The ‘Twitter Cup’ is an idea thought up by arguably the finest football administrator that exists – yes, there are some superb football administrators the length and breadth of the UK - but we think Phil Hiscox, who looks after the South West Peninsula League, is the crem-de-la-crem.

He came up with the idea of the competition when the football season, as we know it, ground to a halt.

An initial draw was made involving the member clubs of the SWP League with ‘matches’ pairing teams, with one side making progress if they got more twitter ‘votes’ than the opposition.

The Vikings [for the uninitiated, that’s the nickname of Sidmouth Town] battled through the early rounds and, in the semi-final, they overcame Falmouth Town after receiving over 1,000 votes.

So, to all East Devon-based football fans (and indeed anyone with a passion for all things East Devon), PLEASE HELP THE VIKINGS LIFT THE TWITTER CUP.

Visit https://www.swpleague.co.uk/ and see their twitter feed for more information.