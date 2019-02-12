Sidmouth Town in good shape for Brixham test

Sidmouth Town head into tomorrow’s home game with high-flying Brixham with plenty of confidence following last weekend’s point at Teignmouth, coupled with a really productive midweek training session at Manstone Lane.

Speaking after the training session, Town joint boss Kev Tooze said: “The lads were buzzing in training. I know the week before I had a whinge about apathy and lads seeming not to be bothered about the midweek sessions, and so, to be fair, this week I must applaud them all – to a lad – for clearly taking heed and making sure they were there – it does make a huge difference and gives everyone, players and coaches, a lift, when we get such a good response to midweek training.”

As for the 2-2 draw at Teignmouth where the Town goals came from Martyn Hancock and Will Jenkins, Tooze says: “Being the hard taskmaster I am I’d have to confess to being unhappy on the way back from Teignmouth as I felt it was two points dropped rather than one gained. I don’t say that simply because we twice led in the game, it’s more a case that, particularly in the final quarter of the contest, we had some seriously gilt-edged chances to bury them and make sure we got all three points.”

He continued: “The thing about us right now is that we do have a lot of youngsters in the team and that does mean we will have games in which we are naïve and perhaps make the sort of decisions you don’t make if you have an experienced footballing head on your shoulders. On the plus side, with our youngsters, we do have some wonderful potential and it’s very much the case that we need to observe patience with them and give them time to gain that match by match experience.”

Two of the team’s youngest players caught the eye at Teignmouth. Tooze said: “Youngsters Ethan Slater and Ollie Jarrett had big jobs to do at the heart of our midfield and both did them very well. It really is very pleasing to see young players who are ambitious and keen to work hard to get where they want to get in the game.”

Tomorrow’s game with second-placed Brixham presents a different challenge for Town. Tooze says: “They [Brixham] are not second without good reason, but we have a tidy home record and I expect no one to come to Manstone Lane and have an easy afternoon.

“The weather forecast does not look particularly good, but whatever the weather throws up it’s the same for both teams. We have a full squad to select from and, judging by what I saw in the midweek training session, we have a well-tuned and ‘itching to play’ group of players. Brixham may have only lost on three away grounds in their league campaign so far (the South Devon men have been beaten only at Axminster, Bovey Tracey and Stoke Gabriel), but we shall be doing everything we can to make sure they are left lamenting a fourth away defeat on their way home on Saturday night.”

Kick-off tomorrow at Manstone Lane is 3pm.