Sidmouth Town in home win / Sidmouth Chiefs back on top of the table / Ottery march on – A round-up of Saturday’s local football and rugby

The penultimate Saturday of March saw a fine home success for Sidmouth Town. Ottery St Mary won and also got more good news of defeats for their Division Three title rivals / Sidmouth Chiefs back on top of the table / mixed fortunes for Beer teams.

Sidmouth Town chalked up an impressive home win in the South West Peninsula League Eastern Division as they defeated Crediton United 2-1 at Manstone Lane.

The win means that Town still harbour hopes of a top eight finish in the league this season.

As for the fortunes for the other East Devon sides playing in the Eastern Division; Honiton Town got a superb point from a 2-2 draw at high-flying Torridgeside, but Axminster Town went down 3-1 at title-chasing Stoke Gabriel and Budleigh Salterton went down 2-1 in the battle of the basement teams – losing to South Devon-based Liverton.

In terms of local teams in the Macron League, Beer Albion Reserves’ woes continue after they were beaten 4-0 at Witheridge. In Division One, Sidmouth Town Reserves won 4-3 at Chard Town Reserves.

In Division Two, Tipton St John boosted their situation with a 2-1 home win over Uplowman Athletic.

In Division Three, Ottery St Mary were 6-2 winners at Sandford and then heard of yet more defeats for their title rivals with University losing 4-1 at Winchester and East Budleigh going down 3-0 at Lympstone. Also in Division Three, Beer Albion Reserves beat Budleigh Salterton Reserves 5-0, but Otterton lost 5-2 at Tedburn St Mary.

In Division Five, Sidmouth Town thirds were 7-0 home winners over Central. In Division Seven Sidmouth Town fourths could not quite make it a clean sweep of Town senior success as they shared six goals with hosts HT Dons.

RUGBY

A week after the disappointment of defeat and losing their top spot in the table, Sidmouth are back in pole position of the Tribute Western Counties (West) table after they won and the three other teams all involved in the four-team tussle for the tiotle failed to win!

Sidmouth were 45-26 home winners over Falmouth and so climbed from third to top. Morning leaders

Wellington were held 27-27 at Wadebridge Camels and Crediton drew 19-19 on their visit to St Austell.

With three games remaining, the top four in the Tribute Western Counties (West) table reads:

P W D L F A Pts

Sidmouth 23 17 2 4 706 359 88

Crediton 23 18 2 3 528 355 86

Wellington 23 17 3 3 706 351 86

St Austell 23 15 2 6 523 356 82