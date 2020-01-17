Sidmouth searching for new striker in bid for survival

Sidmouth Town manager Danny Burwood says he is on the hunt for a new striker as the Vikings look to escape the foot of the South West Peninsula League Premier East, writes Sam Cooper

Burwood said: "If I'm going to be perfectly honest, we need to make a few signings going forward.

"Maybe another midfielder as we've lost Ethan Slater whose moved on.

"It's just a case of getting that striker who can put the ball in the back of the net for us.

"If we can get someone like that and do well in games that we're expected to win then we know we won't be far off."

Burwood was speaking after his side were defeated 3-1 away at promotion-chasers Cullompton Rangers.

He said: "Cullompton are a good side, they obviously want to go up hence the players that they've signed.

"We've played them twice before and lost 5-1 on each occasion so Saturday we've shown signs of improvement.

"We were always on the back foot but when we had the ball in the first 10, 15 minutes I thought we did well.

"We had a chance on the 18 yards box when we were 1-0 down which we perhaps should have done better with.

"They were always expected to win the game to be honest with you but it was how we responded to that.

"It was a good test for us. Over the past few weeks we've played against teams we know we can match and beat but going into this game we knew we had to be at our best to beat them. On Saturday, we weren't quite at our best but the lads that went out there did a fantastic job."

Burwood also sought out praise for Lewis Pocock, who recently signed to the Vikings from Cullompton, and Max Hammett who he described as a 'workhorse' that has cemented his place in the side over the last two months.

The visit to Cullompton was a return to familiar terrority who was previously the manager there.

He said: "It's always tough to go back to a club you've been at and lose but at the end of the day, I would like to think I'm well respected down there at Cullompton.

"I respect them highly, they've got a great set-up and out of all the clubs that could go up, I'd like to see them go up because they've got a great set up."

It's another tough game for the Vikings this Saturday as they travel to league leaders Ilfracombe Town.

Burwood said: "It's going to be tough but I know the lads will set themselves up well.

"You look it and they should win the league. They've got a good strong fit squad and they're run very well.

"With the type of squad we've got, they're going to have really mature and grow up to put themselves against a good Ilfracombe outfit."

"We'll just do the same as we've done this week and just try and match them the best we can really."

The game kicks off at 3pm tomorrow [January 17] at Ilfracombe's Marlborough Park home.