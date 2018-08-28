Sidmouth Town joint boss: “The young lads will get their chance as we target 50 point season”

Sidmouth Town at home to Axminster. Ref shsp 43 18TI 3329. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Sidmouth Town secured their second clean sheet away win of the league season when a Martin Hancock goal gave them all three points from their visit to Newton Abbot Spurs.

In what was an excellent all-round team performance, Town joint-boss Kev Tooze was delighted with the contributions of two youngsters in particular.

He said: “Youngsters Jack Hatswell and Ben Miller were superb. There’s no doubting the fact that we have an abundance of young talent at Manstone Lane and they are going to get their chance to nail a first team shirt between now and the end of the season.”

He continued: “The remainder of this campaign is all about us looking to give opportunity to the youngsters while also seeking to bank as many points as we can. I honestly feel a 50 point target is not beyond us and reaching that particular milestone would, as far as my thoughts go, make this a very good season for the club.”

Town, whose only previous away win came in the first month of the season thanks to a 1-0 victory at Honiton Town, were good value for this latest win and the only goal of the game was a well crafted one. Some neat passing ended with the ball played wide to Ferenc Bodor and, when he crossed to the far post, Martyn Hancock rose above everybody else to plant a header into the back of the net. It was Ollie Jarrett who caught the eye from his central midfield berth, but both Hatswell, in a wide right role, and Miller, in central defence, also put in big shifts.

Tomorrow (Saturday), Town are in home action with Ilfracombe Town the visitors to Manstone Lane (3pm).

Striker Rob Knight looks to have played his last game for the Vikings.

Speaking this midweek, Town joint-boss Kev Tooze says: “He [Knight] is not enjoying it with us and is set to move on to pastures new. I will never stay in a player’s way if they want to move on. The bottom line is we have a big squad with players itching to get their chance and one player’s departure opens the door for someone else to bag a shirt.”