Sidmouth Town Junior Vikings staging induction day for Under-7s

Budding young Lionel Messis will have the chance to join Sidmouth Town Junior Vikings at an induction day next week, writes Sam Cooper.

The session is for children who were born between September 1, 2013 and August 31, 2014 and is being hosted at St John’s School in Sidmouth.

The school’s playing fields will also host the Junior Vikings’ under-sevens and under-eights teams for the whole of the upcoming season.

The chairman of the Junior Vikings, James Patmore, said: “We are really excited to be running our induction day for U7 footballers on the 22nd August. I wanted to say a massive thank you to St John’s School for hosting us and letting us use their excellent sporting facilities.”.

Patmore said they are looking to get as many children along as possible so that kids can start exercising again after the lockdown. Parents will also be able to register their children for next season at the event.

The induction day starts at 10am on Saturday, August 22 at St John’s School.