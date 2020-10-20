Advanced search

Sidmouth Town junior teams – a round-up of the latest action

PUBLISHED: 10:49 20 October 2020 | UPDATED: 10:49 20 October 2020

Sidmouth Town junior teams were in action on the third weekend of October, writes Bryn Clapp.

The Under-16s recorded their second win in three games since the opening day of the season as they claimed an impressive 8-0 success at Mid Devon-based Twyford Spartans.

The goal scoring honours went to Freddie Eul-Barker who scored four of the goals and the other came from William Bolton (2), Charlie Roberts and Henry Tuohy.

The Under-15s secured their third win in four games to take them to top of the league following a 2-0 home victory over Moors Youth with the goals coming from Thomas Nichols and Thomas Fletcher.

The Under-14s entertained West Hill and maintained their unbeaten start to the campaign with a splendid 8-2 victory.

Two players, Sid Ridgeway and Alexander Goody, netted hat-tricks and there was also a goal from Owen Badlam together with an own goal.

This win means the Under-14s are top of the table and they continue to proudly sport a 100 per cent record this season.

The Under-12s were in action at Cullompton where they started well and took the lead with a goal from George Mills.

They then had a second goal disallowed before the home side levelled and then the Mid Devon team netted twice more in the second half to take the points with a 3-1 win.

The Under-11s entertained Cranbrook in a fixture that had been reversed due to a pitch clash.

The home side served up a great performance and emerged as comfortable winners.

The Under-10s travelled to Mid Devon where they enjoyed two cracking games of football and returned home happy with their considerable efforts.

Last, but not least, the Under-8s were in home action against Twyford Spartan’s and the young Vikings’ showed great character in what were two very hard-fought games.

