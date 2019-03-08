Sidmouth Town Junior Viking Raiders U12 picture gallery

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 14:59 04 October 2019

Action from the Sidmouth Vikings U12s 5-2 win over Lyme Regis. Picture SIMON HORN

Simon Horn

Sidmouth Town Junior Vikings Raiders Under-12 have launched a new season of youth league football.

The youngsters have already played three matches in their Exeter & District Youth League campaign and play their fourth game on Saturday (October 5) when they travel into Exeter to meet City Raiders.

So far, Raiders have beaten West Exe Youth 4-1 at home and won 5-1 at Lyme Regis while, in their other game to date, Raiders went down 9-0 to a strong Exeter Panthers side.

Photographer Simon Horn was at the Raiders win over Lyme Regis and it his camera work we feature in the gallery.

