Sidmouth Town Junior Vikings – a round-up of the latest action

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

There was action for a number of Sidmouth Town Junior Vikings’ teams on the penultimate Saturday of October, writes Bryn Clapp.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Under-8s made the short trip across to Brixington Blues for a set of games that would not be stopped by some inclement weather.

The home team was well-organised, but U8s coach Chris Anning was delighted with his team’s efforts saying that they played some lovely football and are continuing to grow in confidence with every game they play.

What’s more he said: “The players clearly seemed to love every minute of it, and, although they came away absolutely soaked, they all left with smiles on their faces and looking forward to their next game.”

The Under-9s were in action at West Hill where honours ended even after two very exciting contests that served up no fewer than 15 goals!

Under-9s coach Ben Hawker said: “Both teams played some great football despite the weather and the two games were played in a terrific spirit with plenty of smiles on faces post-match in both camps. Well done, to all involved.”

Sadly the weather forced the postponement of the Under-11s home meeting with Hemyock.

The Under-13 Warriors set off on what looked a daunting visit to the South Devon coast to face a Dawlish side that had won their first three games racking up an eye-catching 39 goals in the process – conceding just two!

Adding to the Warriors’ nervousness was that they were only able to muster a bare 11 for the trip and so they travelled with some trepidation!

However, Warriors did themselves proud as they scored twice and missed three or four gilt-edged chances to add to their tally while the home side notched six times.

The Warriors goals were scored by Lucas Vicary and Finlo Cretney who also shared the Warriors’ Man of the Match award with the impressive Will Swales.

Post-match the Dawlish coach said that Warriors had just given his team their toughest contest of the season to date!

Last, but certainly not least for another bust Saturday of youth team action for the Junior Vikings, the Under-13 Raiders travelled into Exeter to meet Heavitree Hawks and, much to the delight of coach Dave Moss put in what he described as a complete team performance which meant they came away with a hard fought 3-2 victory and their richly-deserved first success of the season.

The Raiders’ goals were scored by Jude Ritchie (2) and Dara Priestly.

Coach Moss said: “The teams worked so hard in what were very miserable conditions. All of the players put a full shift in and they are so deserving of their first win of the campaign.”