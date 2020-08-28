Sidmouth Town Junior Vikings to run two Under-7 sides in the coming season

The Sidmouth Junior Vikings Induction Day. Picture: James Patmore Archant

There will be two under-seven Sidmouth Town Junior Vikings groups next season after a successful induction day.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The day, which was held last Saturday (August 22) at St John’s School, saw a strong turn out and both teams will take part in the Exeter and District Youth League.

Club chairman James Patmore paid thanks to their hosts, saying: “We heard from the FA and the league that grassroots football fixtures will recommence locally from September 19, so the children will not only be able to train but they will also be able to play in matches.

“It is fantastic that St John’s have gone the extra mile to help out local clubs like the Junior Vikings as well as being able to get all their children back at school full-time in September.”

The club still has a few places open so if there are any more boys or girls who would like to join would, please get in contact with James at james.patmore@gmail.com.

To qualify for the under-sevens your child’s date of birth must be on or between the September 1, 2013 and the August 31, 2014.