Advanced search

Sidmouth Town Junior Vikings to run two Under-7 sides in the coming season

PUBLISHED: 10:49 28 August 2020 | UPDATED: 10:49 28 August 2020

The Sidmouth Junior Vikings Induction Day. Picture: James Patmore

The Sidmouth Junior Vikings Induction Day. Picture: James Patmore

Archant

There will be two under-seven Sidmouth Town Junior Vikings groups next season after a successful induction day.

The day, which was held last Saturday (August 22) at St John’s School, saw a strong turn out and both teams will take part in the Exeter and District Youth League.

Club chairman James Patmore paid thanks to their hosts, saying: “We heard from the FA and the league that grassroots football fixtures will recommence locally from September 19, so the children will not only be able to train but they will also be able to play in matches.

“It is fantastic that St John’s have gone the extra mile to help out local clubs like the Junior Vikings as well as being able to get all their children back at school full-time in September.”

The club still has a few places open so if there are any more boys or girls who would like to join would, please get in contact with James at james.patmore@gmail.com.

To qualify for the under-sevens your child’s date of birth must be on or between the September 1, 2013 and the August 31, 2014.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Remember these? Get transported back to childhood at Sidmouth’s new toy museum

The collection began in 1959, with a bright-red Austin pedal car, which can still be seen on display today. Picture: James Gregory

Husband of cornea donor hopes her gift will inspire others

Marilyn Thomas, right, with Wendy Eagles at the Salcombe Regis Fair 2019. Picture: Tony Charnock

The Donkey Sanctuary defends decision to remain closed

Poitou donkeys. Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary

Covid-19 spike in Devon down to returning holidaymakers

Eat Out to Help Out: The Sidmouth and Ottery restaurants signed up for food discount scheme

Restaurants in Sidmouth and Ottery are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Remember these? Get transported back to childhood at Sidmouth’s new toy museum

The collection began in 1959, with a bright-red Austin pedal car, which can still be seen on display today. Picture: James Gregory

Husband of cornea donor hopes her gift will inspire others

Marilyn Thomas, right, with Wendy Eagles at the Salcombe Regis Fair 2019. Picture: Tony Charnock

The Donkey Sanctuary defends decision to remain closed

Poitou donkeys. Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary

Covid-19 spike in Devon down to returning holidaymakers

Eat Out to Help Out: The Sidmouth and Ottery restaurants signed up for food discount scheme

Restaurants in Sidmouth and Ottery are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Jenkins bags a hat-trick as Vikings net seven in pre-season win

Sidmouth Town at home to Brixham. Ref shsp 07 20TI 8010. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Bowls Club all set for two fun days and a socially distanced picnic

Enjoying the fun of a Bank Holiday event at Sidmouth Bowls Club. Picture SBC

Friendlies come thick and fast for the Otters as season approaches

Action from the Ottery St Mary Development XI 3-2 win at Bradninch. Picture: MATT FLETCHER

Sidmouth Town Junior Vikings to run two Under-7 sides in the coming season

The Sidmouth Junior Vikings Induction Day. Picture: James Patmore

Sidmouth’s Zac Bess to skipper Devon in Sunday’s game at the Fortfield

Sidmouth Cricket Club at The Fortfield