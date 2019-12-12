Sidmouth Town Junior Vikings U12s - picture special

Action from the Sidmouth Raiders U12s meeting with Feniton in an Exeter & District Youth League match. Picture: SIMON HORN Simon Horn

A picture gallery special on a recent game for Sidmouth Town Junior Vikings Under-12s

Sidmouth Town Junior Vikings Under-12s are enjoying a fine season in the Exeter & District Youth League.

Their latest game saw them in action at Acland Park, Feniton where they won 3-2.

The victory means that the Town Under-12s have now won five of their last six games.

For Feniton, it was a fourth defeat in seven.

