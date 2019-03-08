Advanced search

Sidmouth Town ladies football team making real progress - on and off the training ground

PUBLISHED: 10:18 22 June 2019

Sidmouth Town's efforts to launch a ladies football team have been a resounding success with news that the Manstone Lane outfit have had a terrific response to their appeal for ladies and regular training is already underway at the club.

A manager/coach has been appointed and it is Agnes Lovas, who has been appointed to oversee and co-ordinate the formative activities. These have included holding meetings with prospective players, organising training and coaching sessions and generally facilitating and networking with interested parties to consolidate and build the team.

Sidmouth Town club chairman Andy Argyle says: "Agnes has herself played football to a good standard and has recently acquired a Level 1 FA Coaching qualification enabling her to plan and organise training sessions aimed at improving fitness, technical and tactical skills.

"Sessions are currently held at the Sidmouth Leisure Centre and all women who are interested in becoming part of this exciting new venture are encouraged to contact Agnes or leave their contact details at the club house at Manstone Lane. "Arrangements are going ahead for the team to play in the county-wide Devon Women's Football League for the coming 2019/20 season so there will be ample opportunities for players to get involved at a good standard and for supporters and spectators to come along to home games at Manstone Lane.

"Matches will be played on Sundays and the club will be open for match day refreshments."

If you are interested in getting involved in women's football at Sidmouth Town you can contact Agnes Lovas on email gyalogs@gmail.com and she will reply and involve you through the STAFC women's football 'facebook' group. Training sessions are held three times a week in the early evenings at Sidmouth Leisure Centre.

Chairman Andy concluded: "These are exciting times in women's football, no more so than in the rapid development of a Sidmouth Town AFC Women's Team to represent our town."

