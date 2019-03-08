Sidmouth Town latest - Saturday action for the four senior teams

Sidmouth Town face very different opposition in the space of four days, travelling to bottom-of-the-table Stoke Gabriel tomorrow (Saturday) and then hosting top-of-the-table Bovey Tracey at Manstone Lane next Wednesday (October 9).

The Vikings slipped into the bottom three of the South West Peninsula League Premier East table after last Saturday's 6-2 home defeat to top-four outfit Elburton Villa.

None of the 20 teams in the SWP League have played fewer games than the Vikings who will play their ninth of the campaign tomorrow in South Devon.

Sidmouth Town Reserves entertain Feniton tomorrow at Manstone Lane (3pm) looking to avenge a 2-0 defeat to the same side at Acland Park last month. Town go into the game sitting third bottom while Feniton, who lost 3-2 at Chagford last time out, sit sixth.

Town thirds, who find themselves 10th in Division Four, travel to Acland Park to face a Feniton Reserve side that will start the day sitting immediately below them in the table and the Town fourths, who are fourth in Division Seven, are in action at Sidford where they host an Okehampton side that have won all four of their games so far this season and sit second in the table.