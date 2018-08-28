Advanced search

Sidmouth Town launch Morrison Bell Cup defence against Lyme Regis

PUBLISHED: 13:21 24 January 2019 | UPDATED: 13:21 24 January 2019

Sidmouth Town at home to Ilfracombe Town. Ref shsp 03 19TI 8474. Picture: Terry Ife

Morrison Bell Cup holders Sidmouth Town begin the defence of their trophy with a last-eight game against Lyme Regis.

Town, who are bidding to reach the final of the competition for the fourth successive season, will entertain Lyme at Manstone Lane some time before the end of March.

The full draw is: Round One (tie to be played before the end of February); Seaton Town versus Ottery St Mary; Round Two (ties to be played before the end of March) Budleigh Salterton v Upottery; Cronies v Newtown; Seaton Town or Ottery St Mary v Feniton and Sidmouth Town v Lyme Regis.

In the Golesworthy Cup, Sidmouth Town thirds have been given a bye in the first round. There is the mouth-watering possibility of a local derby in the last eight where Town thirds are set to meet the winners of the first round tie between Ottery St Mary and Awliscombe.

The full draw is: Round One (ties to be played before the end of February): Bravehearts v Broadclyst; East Budleigh Reserves v Topsham Town Reserves, Ottery St Mary v Awliscombe and Upottery v Dunkeswell Rovers.

Quarter-finals (to be completed by the end of March): Bravehearts or Broadclyst v Kentisbeare; East Budleigh Res or Topsham Res v Seaton Town Res; Ottery St Mary or Awliscombe United v Sidmouth Town 3rds; Upottery Res or Dunkeswell Rovers v Bradninch Villa.

In the Grandisson Cup, Sidmouth Town Reserves have a bye in the first round and then will meet Bradninch Town in the quarter-finals. Ottery St Mary have a first round tie to negotiate as they face Axmouth United.

The winners of that tie will then be at home to Feniton Reserves.

Tipton St John have also entered the competition this season and they have a first round bye and will meet with Upottery or Bravehearts in the last eight.

The full draw is: (ties to be played before the end of February); Round One, Chard Town Reserves v Kentisbeare; Ottery St Mary v Axmouth United and Upottery v Braveheart. Quarter-finals (to be played by the end of March); Chard Town Res or Kentisbeare v East Budleigh; Ottery St Mary or Axmouth Utd v Feniton Res; Sidmouth Town Res v Bradninch Town and Tipton St John v Upottery or Bravehearts

There’s more football on our website at www.sidmouthherald.co.uk Make yours a daily visit!

