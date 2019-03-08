Sidmouth Town launch pre-season action with Wednesday night game at Exmouth Town

Archant

Sidmouth Town launch their pre-season matches with a visit to Exmouth Town on Wednesday evening (July 10).

The game, against a side who are to be playing in the Western League kicks-off at 7.30pm.

Town boss Danny Burwood says: "We are looking forward to the game. We do have a number of trialists turning out or us and hopefully we will like what we see ands the players in question will enjoy it and if it's all OK or all parties then I'd like to think we might have a couple of new players signed on by the weekend."

After the game at Exmouth, the Vikings are next in home action on Monday night (July 15) when they entertain Budleigh Salterton at Manstone Lane.