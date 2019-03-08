Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Sidmouth Town launch pre-season action with Wednesday night game at Exmouth Town

PUBLISHED: 08:14 10 July 2019

Archant

Sidmouth Town launch their pre-season matches with a visit to Exmouth Town on Wednesday evening (July 10).

The game, against a side who are to be playing in the Western League kicks-off at 7.30pm.

Town boss Danny Burwood says: "We are looking forward to the game. We do have a number of trialists turning out or us and hopefully we will like what we see ands the players in question will enjoy it and if it's all OK or all parties then I'd like to think we might have a couple of new players signed on by the weekend."

After the game at Exmouth, the Vikings are next in home action on Monday night (July 15) when they entertain Budleigh Salterton at Manstone Lane.

Most Read

Pressure mounts to bring lifeguards to town beach after year of planning

A surf rescue board on Sidmouth beach. Ref shs 27 19TI 7133. Picture: Terry Ife

‘Distinctive’ vintage bikes stolen in Sidmouth

Michelle reaches semi-final of prestigious competition

Michelle Hiller is waiting to hear how she fared in the semi finals of the competition. Picture: Le Cordon Bleu

Ottery students experience university life

Kings School students Naomi Gammon,Eleanor Brandon,James Parkes and Michael Penston. Ref sho 27 19TI 7107. Picture: Terry Ife

‘Phenomenal’ lifesavers thanked for saving 14-year-old’s life

Gareth Topping and Richard Baker from Sidmouth International School, thank Maddie Todd, Guy Russell, Guy Bennett and Martin Barnard. Ref shs 27 19TI 7127. Picture: Terry Ife

Most Read

Pressure mounts to bring lifeguards to town beach after year of planning

A surf rescue board on Sidmouth beach. Ref shs 27 19TI 7133. Picture: Terry Ife

‘Distinctive’ vintage bikes stolen in Sidmouth

Michelle reaches semi-final of prestigious competition

Michelle Hiller is waiting to hear how she fared in the semi finals of the competition. Picture: Le Cordon Bleu

Ottery students experience university life

Kings School students Naomi Gammon,Eleanor Brandon,James Parkes and Michael Penston. Ref sho 27 19TI 7107. Picture: Terry Ife

‘Phenomenal’ lifesavers thanked for saving 14-year-old’s life

Gareth Topping and Richard Baker from Sidmouth International School, thank Maddie Todd, Guy Russell, Guy Bennett and Martin Barnard. Ref shs 27 19TI 7127. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth Town launch pre-season action with Wednesday night game at Exmouth Town

Otters triumph in last over thriller at Shobrooke Park

Picture: Thinkstock

Business’s final farewell at 166 years of trading

David Hemmings of Coles in Ottery. Ref sho 25 19TI 6870. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidbury chalk up eighth straight victory

Sidbury, who claimed a seventh success in seven Tollchards Devon League H Division East outings when they beat Exwick by eight wickets. Picture SIDBURY CC

Sidmouth Croquet net outstanding win

Generic croquet. Ref shsp 8970-23-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists