Sidmouth Town looking for more home joy

PUBLISHED: 10:40 12 January 2019 | UPDATED: 10:40 12 January 2019

Sidmouth Town at home to Axminster. Ref shsp 43 18TI 3329. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Town at home to Axminster. Ref shsp 43 18TI 3329. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Sidmouth Town entertain Ilfracombe Town on the second Saturday of January (January 12).

The Vikings, 1-0 winners at Newton Abbot Spurs seven days ago, are at full strength for the game which, if they win, it will be sweet revenge for the 3-0 defeat that Town suffered when they visited Ilfracombe on the opening day of the season. Kick-off at Manstone Lane is 3pm.

There’s no action for Sidmouth Town Reserves, but the Town third team are in Macron Division Five action when they travel into Exeter to meet Devon Yeoman (2.15pm).

The Town fourth team are also in action, they have home advantage for their Division Eight meeting with Broadclyst which takes place at Sidford where the game starts at 2.15pm.

