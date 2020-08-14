Sidmouth Town manager on the draw with Exmouth Town: We fully deserved to share the spoils

Sidmouth Town at home to Cullompton. Ref shsp 38 19TI 0048. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Sidmouth Town manager Danny Burwood was delighted with his teams efforts in Wednesday night’s 1-1 Manstone Lane draw with Exmouth Town.

The game, played 'behind-closed-doors', saw the Vikings fully deserve to share the spoils with the Western League outfit.

After the visitors had taken the lead, Tom Diamond struck from a corner to level things up.

There was plenty of action at both ends of the pitch and that was best summed up in a 60-second second half spell when Vikings glovesman Josh McClean saw a penalty cannon back off the frame of his goal before, in a lightning-quick counter-attack, Scott Hughes drew a stunning save from Exmouth Town goalkeeper Robbie Powell.

Burwood said: “I honestly could not be happier with what the team produced. It really was a superb all-round shift and what pleased me most was to see the way we remained calm in defence and then were able to ‘play our way’ out of trouble and turn defence into attack with slick passing and quick movement.”

He continued: “That counter-attack and passing out from the back has not happened by accident. No, it’s more by design, for we have worked on that in training and, whereas, at time last season, we’d have adopted a good old fashioned ‘hoof’ to clear our lines, in the first two pre-season games of this season we are more relaxed and confident in possession and that allows us to transform defence into attack very quickly – and clinically.”

Town went into the game missing the talents of Will Jenkins and Jack Lewis which might have left their midfield ‘exposed’.

However, as Burwood explained, that was not the case.

He said: “Jack Rawlings had a fine game in the engine room and, over the first two friendly games he has certainly put a marker down for a shirt in the opening competitive league game of thew new season.

“He’s hungry and not short of ability and, if he keeps delivering like he has been doing then he’ll be a big player for us.”

Burwood also had praise for other individuals, saying: “Max Hammett is a lad who has bided his time and clearly grown in confidence. He’s come off the bench in both pre-season games so far and made a big impact.

“Fezz [Ferenc Bodor has returned for this season as he signed off the last campaign – when he is on his top game he is a livewire who will test the tightest of defences. Another who caught the eye was Lucas White who has been at Alphington, I like what he brings to the table and am hopeful we can get him on board on a regular basis. Scott Hughes also looks a yard sharper and stronger and he had a fine game against the Exmouth back line and I must also mention Josh [goalkeeper Josh McClean] for he handled well and looked very comfortable up against some Western League strikers.”