Sidmouth Town net seven in midweek win over Torrington

Sidmouth Town enjoyed a wonderful Wednesday night beneath the Manstone Lane floodlights as they defeated Torrington 7-1 in a South West Peninsula League Premier East contest.

The Vikings, who went into the game fresh from Saturday’s stunning 2-1 success at Ivybridge Town, were simply superb in a first half that saw them score four unanswered goals.

There was a fifth before the North Devon men got one back from the penalty spot, but the Vikings then added two more to wrap up a great night’s work.

Lukie White led the scoring honours with a hat-trick and four other players, Scott Hughes, Ferenc Bodor, Joe Miller and Will Jenkins, got one each.

Speaking after the game, Town boss Danny Burwood said: “It’s been coming. I have said before that when we are able to field the sort of team that pulled the shirt on last night, we will get this sort of performance – and result.”

Torrington pitched up in the same colours as Town and the Vikings were forced into a change and so donned the Town second team red strip.

Burwood says: “I did suggest to the lads before the game that it was an inconvenience having to change strip so perhaps that ought to be part of a bit of ‘pay-back’ - and my, they took me at my word!

“Saturday’s win at Ivybridge was born out of us being strong at the back – the three of Matty Coulson, Ben Clay and Tom Diamond give us such a solid base to work from – and then, against Torrington, wing backs Joe McKenzie and Matt Salter were superb.

“When everything clicks like that, we are a very good side. It’s not rocket science; it really is all about the players making sure they are available and long may the clear ‘buzz’ we have in the dressing room right now – and I mean throughout the club – continue!”

Town now look to make it three successive league wins when they entertain basement dwellers Stoke Gabriel at Manstone Lane tomorrow (3pm). The South Devon men, beaten 10-0 at home by Elmore on Wednesday night, have now conceded 164 goals in their 13 matches this season.

Indeed, they have managed to prevent conceding 10 or more goals on just three occasions in their 13 outings so far this season.

They were beaten 3-0 at Ivybridge Town and 8-0 at Newton Abbot Spurs while they also lost 9-1 at home to Elburton Villa.

As for the Vikings, it’s been a remarkable turnaround for Town who won only three of their 23 league outings last season and this season they have already chalked up five wins in nine matches!

Burwood says: “I can see the headline now. They [Stoke Gabriel] were featured on the BBC about being beaten by everyone they come across and my team talk is going to be easy on Saturday ‘don’t let Sidmouth Town be ‘that’ headline!’