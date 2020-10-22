Sidmouth Town net seven in ‘super show’ under the Manstone Lane floodlights

Sidmouth Town Football Club ahead of the 2020/21 South West Peninsula League Premier East campaign. Picture: STFC Archant

A look at a great night for Sidmouth Town as they put Torrington to the sword, beating the North Devon men 7-1 at Manstone Lane.

A Lukie White hat-trick was central to another stunning all-round team display that saw Sidmouth Town defeat Torrington 7-1 in a South West Peninsula League Premier East game played under the Manstone Lane floodlights on Wednesday night.

The Vikings went into the midweek fixture fresh from Saturday’s superb 2-1 success at high-flying Ivybridge.

Once again, Town boss Danny Burwood had all his players available and so started with the 3/5/2 formation that had served them so well at Ivybridge.

Four goals before the break effectively had the game ‘won’ at half-time, and they added a fifth in the second half before the visiting side pulled one back from the penalty spot.

However, Town were not to be denied and they added two more to seal a comprehensive 7-1 success.

In addition to the White treble there were single goals from Scott Hughes, Ferenc Bodor, Joe Miller and Will Jenkins.

There was perhaps one ‘unusual’ reason for the clinical finishing that Town served up on the night.

Vikings’ boss Danny Burwood explained saying: “They [Torrington] pitched in their usual kit of green which of course are our normal colours and so we were forced into late kit switch and ended up wearing the red of our second team.

“It did mean I was able to say to the players that perhaps the visitors ought to be made to pay for forcing us into a kit switch when were the home side and ought to be able to play in our usual colours.”

He continued: “I think the players clearly took that ‘suggestion’ on board, for they were, to a man, superb.”

Speaking more generally about the performance, the Town boss said: “It really is not rocket science. I have said many times before that we have some very talented players at the club and, if there is one thing that gets in the way of progress then it is that single word ‘availability’.

“When we get our full squad out – as we did against Ivybridge and Torrington – then these are the sort of performances, and results, we can and will enjoy.”

He continued: “Saturday’s win at Ivybridge was born out of us being strong at the back – the three of Matty Coulson, Ben Clay and Tom Diamond give us such a solid base to work from – and then, against Torrington, wing backs Joe McKenzie and Matt Salter were superb.

“When you get continuity of performance as we did from Saturday into Wednesday, it really does make life so much easier for all.”

The Town boss then turned his attention to the general mood in the camp saying: “What is very evident is that we have a real ‘buzz’ about the place just now and I don’t simply mean in the first team group. No, I see and hear it throughout the four senior teams. Despite the ‘strange’ and ‘difficult’ times we are all living through with this pandemic, the lads across the board at Manstone Lane are really enjoying their football and, when you get happy, confident players, the results come to the fore.”

Next up for Town is a Saturday (October 24) meeting with basement side Stoke Gabriel.

The South Devon men, beaten 10-0 at home by Elmore on Wednesday night, have now conceded 164 goals in their 13 matches this season.

Indeed, they have managed to prevent conceding 10 or more goals on just three occasions in their 13 outings so far this season.

They were beaten 3-0 at Ivybridge Town and 8-0 at Newton Abbot Spurs while they also lost 9-1 at home to Elburton Villa.

As for the Vikings, it’s been a remarkable turnaround for Town who won only three of their 23 league outings last season and this season they have already chalked up five wins in nine matches!

What’s more, should Town win on Saturday then they will have chalked up three successive league wins for the first time since April 2018.

On that occasion, the Vikings chalked up three wins inside five days from April 25 to April 30, 2108; first winning 6-2 at Alphington, then beating Galmpton 3-1 at home before winning 5-2 at Teignmouth.

However, the Town boss is keen that complacency does not creep into his side.

He says: “I can see the headline now – Vikings become first team to lose to Stoke! They [Stoke Gabriel] were featured on the BBC about being beaten by everyone they come across and my team talk is going to be easy on Saturday ‘don’t let Sidmouth Town be ‘that’ headline!’