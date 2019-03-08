Sidmouth Town net superb away point / Sidmouth Chiefs beaten / Saturday sporting round-up

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 18:52 16 November 2019 | UPDATED: 18:52 16 November 2019

Football and rugby Saturday night round-up picture. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

A round-up of local football and rugby on the middle Saturday of November

Sidmouth Town banked a superb point from a 2-2 draw at Dartmouth United, but there was a defeat for Sidmouth Chiefs in their league game at Thornbury while Beer Albion shared the spoils with University in a 2-2 Macron League top flight game.

FOOTBALL

In the Macron Devon & Exeter League Premier Division, Beer Albion shared four goals with University at Furzebrake.

Tipton St John ended a run of six straight Division One defeats with a 2-1 home win over Lympstone.

In Division Two, Beer Albion Reserves were 4-2 winners at Halwill and Honiton Town Reserves lost 6-5 at home to Uplowman.

In Division Four, Sidmouth Town thirds went down 2-1 at Central in Exeter.

In Division Six, Otterton Reserves were too strong for Bradninch, beating the Mid Devon men 6-1.

In Division Seven Sidmouth Town fourths went down 3-1 at home to Central.

In Division Eight, the Ottery St Mary Development XI were 4-0 home winners over Dawlish United thirds.

RUGBY

Sidmouth suffered a 'tough day at the office' as they saw their four match winning run ended with a 26-0 defeat on their visit to Thornbury.

Other East Devon rugby

Exmouth ended a miserable run of South West Premier results with a superb 17-8 success at an in-form Camborne. The Cornish side had gone into the game having not been beaten since a September 28 defeat to Barnstaple while the Cockles were without a win for six weeks!

In other South West Premier action; table-toppers Barnstaple defeated Maidenhead 27-20 while Weston-super-Mare are second following their 31-15 defeat of Newbury Blues. Bracknell edged out Launceston 15-13 and Brixham powered to a 40-29 home win over Ivybridge while Drybrook were beaten at home, going down 14-10 at the hands of University of Exeter.

Withycombe were 86-7 ahead an hour into their Tribute Devon One home game against a depleted Torrington when the match official called a halt to the proceedings owing to the one-sided nature of the contest. Withy struck as early as the second minute, with a try by Luke Davis, and were then 34-0 up in 15 minutes before leading 53-0 on the half hour!

Honiton suffered a 68-10 seventh defeat in 10 Tribute Western Counties West outings when beaten at joint leaders Kingsbridge.

