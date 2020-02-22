Sidmouth Town off - again - but Ottery St Mary game beats the weather!

Sidmouth Town at home to Brixham. Ref shsp 07 20TI 7979. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Sidmouth Town and Honiton Town sit out yet another matchday after their respective South West Peninsula League Premier East matches fell foul of unfit playing surfaces.

The Vikings trip to Plymouth to take on Elburton Villa was postponed on Friday while the Honiton Town visit to Ivybridge Town was called off when the Bridgers home pitch failed a mid-morning pitch inspection.

However, Axminster Town's home game against Brixham survived and kick-off at Tiger Way is at 3pm.

The Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League North & East was also badly hit with only one game surviving. Budleigh Salterton's game at Witheridge and Exmouth Town Reserves' visit to Alphington were both casualties of waterlogged surfaces. Budleigh have played more games than anyone else in the division having completed 23 games and they have only seven to play. However, for Exmouth Town the run-in is set to be a little more 'jam-packed' as they still have 13 league matches to negotiate though their league campaign has seen an extension through to Saturday May 2 when they will now host Chudleigh Athletic.

In the Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League South & West South & West the Ottery St Mary home game against Watcombe Wanderers passed a mid-morning pitch inspection and the game, which kicks-off at 3pm, goes ahead.

By noon on Saturday 26 matches had survived in the Macron Devon & Exeter League, but it does increase the burden on fixture secretaries and 'squeezing' remaining matches into what is left of the campaign. The Macron League Premier Division games for Colyton and Feniton survived with the Colyton game against Sidmouth Town Reserves switched the all-weather pitch at Axminster while Acland Park once again beat the elements to host the Feniton meeting with University (3pm).

In Division Two, the games at Beer Albion, Honiton Town (the Hippos' Reserve team), Otterton and East Budleigh were all on while Exmouth Spartans in Division Three and Cranbrook in Division Four were both on still at noon.

The Division Five game for Awslicombe was on as was the Exmouth Town thirds meeting with Bow AAC at the Archery Club pitches on Withycombe Common.