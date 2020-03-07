Advanced search

Sidmouth Town off but 'game on' for Sidmouth Chiefs

PUBLISHED: 10:46 07 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:46 07 March 2020

Football and rugby Saturday night round-up picture. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Sidmouth Town have been denied action - once again - by a waterlogged Manstone Lane and so their South West Peninsula League Premier East meeting with Ivybridge Town is off and becomes yet another to be found a new date in what is already a congested end of season run-in for the Vikings.

Also off today are Honiton Town and Axminster Town who both had home games postponed owing to waterlogged surfaces, but the Ottery St Mary home game in the Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League South & West is on after the Washbrook Meadow playing surface passed a mid-morning inspection.

However, there is rugby action in Sidmouth with the Sidmouth Chiefs league game at home to Thornbury also goes ahead with a 2.30pm start while the Sidmouth Colts versus Exmouth Colts is on and being played at Sidford, also with a 2.30pm start.

Plenty of Macron Devon & Exeter League football is also off - check out www.defleague.co.uk to see what is left on.

Join us back here from 7pm this evening when we shall bring you news of all the days rugby and football.

