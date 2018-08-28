Advanced search

Sidmouth Chiefs game ON - but local football hit once again

PUBLISHED: 11:56 09 February 2019

Football and rugby Saturday night round-up picture. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Storm Eric has done its best to blow (and soak) away much of the local sporting programme on the second Saturday of February, certainly in terms of local football.

However, whilst Sidmouth Town have been n forced to cancel their South West Peninsula League Eastern Division home game against table-topping Stoke Gabriel, there is action for Sidmouth Chiefs as they entertain Wellington at the Blackmore where kick-off is at 2.30pm.

Back to football and three of the days four Devon Senior Cup quarter-final ties were hit, including the Sidmouth Town Reserves game at Kentisbeare and so, under league rules, that will switch to Manstone Lane for next Saturday (February 16).

For the second week running the Macron Devon and Exeter League fixture list has been savaged – the first Saturday of February saw just six games played and it is highly likely it will be a similar soggy story this matchday!

Ottery St Mary, for the second Saturday running, have been unable to seek a 13th straight win as their Macron League Division Three game in Exeter was one of a number of matches that were called off on Friday!

The only local games that were shown as still on late Saturday morning on the Devon and Exeter League website (www.defleague.co.uk) were the Premier Division game at the Furzebrake, Beer, where the Fishermen host Witheridge - the Furzebrake so often able to stage football when everywhere else is too soggy!

The Division Two game at Tipton St John, with Halwill the opposition, is also on and other games in East Devon that remain ‘on’ are at Millwey Rise, Exmouth Town thirds, Feniton and Honiton (both second team games), Lympstone, Cranbrook (playing at Broadclyst) and Colyton. All Macron League games no kick-off at 3pm.

