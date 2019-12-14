Sidmouth Town OFF but Sidmouth Chiefs ON - it's another soggy Saturday for local teams

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

A round-up of what's on and what's off on another soggy Saturday for local fteams

Sidmouth Town's South West Peninsula League Premier East meeting with Cullompton Rangers is off after the Manstone Lane pitch failed a Saturday morning inspection.

Also off are Town Reserves who were due to travel to Bow AAC for an East Devon Senior Cup tie and the Town thirds Macron League Division Four game at home to Cranbrook is also off owing to waterlogged pitch at Sidford.

Ottery St Mary's Scott Richards Devon League South & West game at home to Roselands was also called off despite a great effort by the ground staff at Washbrook Meadow. Budleigh's game at University of Exeter in the North & East division also fell to the weather.

However, there is action in Sidmouth today at the Blackmore home of Sidmouth Chiefs who host high-flying Chew Valley in a league game.

Kick-off is at 2,30pm.