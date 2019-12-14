Advanced search

Sidmouth Town OFF but Sidmouth Chiefs ON - it's another soggy Saturday for local teams

PUBLISHED: 13:11 14 December 2019

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

A round-up of what's on and what's off on another soggy Saturday for local fteams

Sidmouth Town's South West Peninsula League Premier East meeting with Cullompton Rangers is off after the Manstone Lane pitch failed a Saturday morning inspection.

Also off are Town Reserves who were due to travel to Bow AAC for an East Devon Senior Cup tie and the Town thirds Macron League Division Four game at home to Cranbrook is also off owing to waterlogged pitch at Sidford.

Ottery St Mary's Scott Richards Devon League South & West game at home to Roselands was also called off despite a great effort by the ground staff at Washbrook Meadow. Budleigh's game at University of Exeter in the North & East division also fell to the weather.

However, there is action in Sidmouth today at the Blackmore home of Sidmouth Chiefs who host high-flying Chew Valley in a league game.

Kick-off is at 2,30pm.

Most Read

Hugh Grant in Sidmouth to canvass for election candidate Claire Wright

Hugh Grant in Sidmouth with independent parliamentary candidate Claire Wright. Picture: Terry Ife

General Election 2019: Conservatives continue century-long streak, holding East Devon seat

Simon Jupp.Picture: Conservative Party

‘Unsustainable’ Sidford physiotherapy centre could downsize if plans get approval

Sidford's physio centre could be downsized. Picture: Google

Sidmouth Folk Festival 2020: headline acts announced

Phil Beer and Steve Knightley, Show of Hands.Picure: Contributed

Late-night shopping event hailed as a ‘huge success’ by Sidmouth chamber

Sidmouth Late Night Shopping 2019. Picture: Travelworld Sidmouth

Most Read

Hugh Grant in Sidmouth to canvass for election candidate Claire Wright

Hugh Grant in Sidmouth with independent parliamentary candidate Claire Wright. Picture: Terry Ife

General Election 2019: Conservatives continue century-long streak, holding East Devon seat

Simon Jupp.Picture: Conservative Party

‘Unsustainable’ Sidford physiotherapy centre could downsize if plans get approval

Sidford's physio centre could be downsized. Picture: Google

Sidmouth Folk Festival 2020: headline acts announced

Phil Beer and Steve Knightley, Show of Hands.Picure: Contributed

Late-night shopping event hailed as a ‘huge success’ by Sidmouth chamber

Sidmouth Late Night Shopping 2019. Picture: Travelworld Sidmouth

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth Town OFF but Sidmouth Chiefs ON - it’s another soggy Saturday for local teams

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Green Party ‘undismayed’ after East Devon election result

Henry Gent will be standing for the Green Party in the General Election Picture: Green Party

Formal GCSE awards ceremony celebrates students’ achievement

Ryan Traviss with the Bradfords cup for best overall contribution to the year group and Harriet Wardrop with her Pinney Cup for best overall GCSE results. Picture: Sidmouth College

Sidmouth Town v Ilfracombe Town: Match Preview

Sidmouth Town at home to Cullompton. Ref shsp 38 19TI 0053. Picture: Terry Ife

Isca Ensemble’s final concert of 2019 in Sidmouth

Joel Munday. Picture: Jonathan Munday
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists